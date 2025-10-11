Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Saturday, 4th October, to Saturday, 11th October, 2025.

Nigeria Edges Lesotho 2-1 In Must Win Qualifier Match

Nigeria’s Super Eagles secured a dramatic 2–1 away win over Lesotho in Polokwane on Friday, delivering a much-needed boost to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign

The match remained goalless at halftime as both teams tried to find a rhythm, but Nigeria broke…Read more

Ronaldo Becomes Bloomberg’s First Billionaire Footballer

Cristiano Ronaldo has become football’s first billionaire player, according to financial information and media firm Bloomberg. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s richest people based on their net worth, has measured the 40-year-old Portugal and Al-Nassr striker’s wealth for the first time.

The valuation takes into account career earnings, investments and endorsements and says…Read more

Oloyede Blasts NFF Over F’Egles W’Cup Ouster

Former Nigerian international, Taiwo Oloyede, has faulted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over what he described as poor planning and lack of proper preparation for the country’s youth teams, following the Flying Eagles’ early exit from the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Speaking after the team’s elimination, Oloyede said the Flying Eagles started their campaign brightly but…Read more

UEFA Targets Streaming Giants For Next TV Deals

Last season’s Champions League winners, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), earned about £125m for their trophy run. Europe’s top clubs could cash in on streaming rights as UEFA looks to raise over £4bn per year from its next TV deals.

Read more Officials from the governing body believe the next broadcast rights sale for Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League games could…

Ronaldo Wins Inaugural Prestige Globe Award

On the 7th of October, 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another accolade to his glittering career as he received the inaugural Prestige Globe Award at a star-studded gala in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

The ceremony, organized by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), celebrated football excellence and… Read more

I’m Not After Chelle’s Job, Says Eguavoen

Former Super Eagles’ coach, Austin Eguavoen, has dismissed rumours that he is in line to take over from the current national team coach, Eric Chelle, ahead of the crucial double header World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and the Benin Republic.

The current Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was said to be lined up alongside..,Read more

Mikel Urges S’Eagles To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has insisted that Nigeria can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging the players to take responsibility and fight for the nation’s pride.

New Telegraph reports that with two matches left to play, the Eagles sit third in Group C, three points behind…Read more

2026 FIBA Qualifiers: D’Tigress Draw France, Germany, Korea

Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have discovered their opponents for the final qualifying phase of the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026, after Tuesday’s draw held at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.

The four-time African champions will compete in Lyon-Villeurbanne, France, one of…Read more

FIFA Boss Infantino Gives Hope To African Youths At CAF Congress

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reaffirmed the global football body’s commitment to the growth and transformation of African football, announcing that over USD 1 billion has been invested on the continent through the FIFA Forward Programme since its inception in 2016.

Speaking at the 47th CAF Ordinary General Assembly held in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Infantino…Read more

Real Prepare Contingency Plan For Haaland

According to Diario Sport, Real Madrid are considering a bold move for Erling Haaland should ongoing negotiations with Vinícius Junior fail to result in a new contract.

The Brazilian winger, 25, is demanding a five-year agreement worth around £25 million per…Read more

U-20 World Cup: Nigeria Bows To Brilliant Argentina

Six-time champions, Argentina on Wednesday night handed Nigeria a heavy 4–0 defeat in Santiago, knocking the Flying Eagles out of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile.

New Telegraph reports that the result avenged Argentina’s elimination by Nigeria at the same stage two years ago when…Read more

Egypt Secures World Cup Qualification After Impressive Win

Egypt have officially booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dominant 3-0 victory in their final qualifying match over Djibouti, sending fans across the nation into wild celebration.

The Pharaohs delivered a commanding performance to secure qualification, with goals from…Read more

Raya Signs New Arsenal Contract

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has been rewarded for his impressive form with an improved contract.

Read more It has been reported that the Spanish international’s new deal represents an increase in remuneration from…

JUST-IN: Nigeria Puts In Bid To Host F1 Grand Prix Nigeria has officially announced its preparedness to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in Abuja, a move that, if successful, would see the prestigious motorsport return to Africa for the first time since 1993. The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, confirmed that the bid has been formally submitted to…Read more La Liga, Serie A Matches To Be Played In US, Australia – UEFA The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has approved the staging of a La Liga and Serie A match in the United States (US) and Australia, despite fans’ protests. The President of the Football Associations, Aleksander Ceferin, has said the “Regrettable” decision to…Read more