Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Saturday, September 27th, to Saturday, 4th October, 2025.

Oshoala Emerges Player Of The Month In Saudi League

Super Falcons star and Nigerian forward, Asisat Oshoala, has wasted no time making her mark in Saudi Arabia, as she was crowned the Saudi Women’s Premier League Player of the Month for September following an explosive start with Al Hilal.

The 30-year-old forward, who moved to the Riyadh club from Bay FC in September, topped a fan poll on X, earning 55 per cent of the…Read more

UCL: Osimhen Sets New Record Against Liverpool

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has etched his name into the record books on Tuesday by becoming the first Nigerian to score 10 goals in the history of the UEFA Champions League, excluding qualifiers.

The 26-year-old reached the milestone while leading the line for Galatasaray in their Group Stage clash against Premier League champions Liverpool at Rams Park.

Making his first full start for the Turkish giants since recovering from..Read more

Bellingham Named England Men’s Player Of The Year

Jude Bellingham has been named England’s Men’s Player of the Year for the 2024-25 campaign. The 22-year-old midfielder scored once in eight games as England achieved Nations League promotion under interim boss Lee Carsley before beginning World Cup qualifying with new manager Thomas Tuchel.

He finished above Declan Rice and Harry Kane, who took second and third places in a vote by supporters. Real Madrid’s Bellingham is just…Read more

World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Announces 23-Man Squad

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has released his 23-man squad for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Lesotho and the Benin Republic in October.

The list, unveiled on Thursday, features a strong mix of experience and youth, as Nigeria begins…Read more

Olapade Claims Victory At Lakowe Golf Classics

Nigerian golfer, Sunday Olapade has emerged champion of the professional category at the 2025 Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic, finishing with an impressive 10-under par across 54 holes as the tournament wrapped up on Sunday.

Read more Olapade carded rounds of 69, 65, and 72 to secure a five-stroke lead over Ghana’s Emos Korblah, clinching the N5 million top…

FIFA Fines SAFA For Fielding Ineligible Player

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has sanctioned the South African Football Association (SAFA) for fielding midfielder Teboho Mokoena to play against Lesotho, despite the player’s ineligibility.

The match, which took place on March 21, 2025, formed part of the preceding competition for…Read more

FIFA: PSG To Play In Intercontinental Cup Final In December

FIFA on Sunday confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), winners of the European Champions League, will feature in their maiden Intercontinental Cup final in Doha, Qatar, on December 17.

According to the statement sighted by Sunday Telegraph, the French champions will face the winner of the Challenger Cup, scheduled…Read more

2026 World Cup: FIFA Rejects Calls To Ban Israel From Competition

FIFA has stated that it cannot “solve geographical problems” amid calls for a ban on Israel. The president of the world football governing body, Gianni Infantino, emphasised that the organisation is more focused on promoting peace and unity.

Infantino led a meeting of FIFA’s ruling council, where Israel was not formally discussed before the resumption of the 2026 World Cup qualifying fixtures next week. The strongest push from European soccer leaders to ban Israeli teams…Read more

‘Chaos In The Ring’ Lights Up Lagos With Knockouts

It was a night of power punches, roaring fans, and star-studded glamour as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a host of dignitaries attended the much-anticipated Chaos in the Ring boxing showcase at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Read more The international fight night lived up to its billing, drawing spectators and competitors from across continents, cementing Nigeria’s fast-growing profile as a destination for global sports entertainment…

CDS Commends Nigerian Youth As Unity Basketball Championship Enters Day 3 The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa (OFR), has lauded the dedication and commitment of Nigerian youths competing in the ongoing Chief of Defence Staff Unity Basketball Championship in Lagos. Speaking on Wednesday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, the Special Guest of Honour, Major General Henry Tafida, Corps Commander, Nigeria Army Ordinance Corps, praised the energy and discipline displayed by…Read more Grange Dominates Quomodo Interschools Swimming Grand Slam The 2nd edition of Quomodo InterSchools Swimming Competition ended recently at the Ikoyi Club 1938, with Grange School emerging as the overall champions after a keen contest by all the schools. Read more It was huge fun and excitement at the swimming pool section of Ikoyi Club at the weekend as seven schools converged with young primary and secondary school swimmers…

NFF Rules Out W’Cup Playoffs With Venezuela, Colombia Friendlies

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) may have quietly accepted that the Super Eagles could miss out on a place in the CAF World Cup Qualifiers playoffs, as the football body has confirmed plans for the team to play international friendlies against Venezuela and Colombia in the United States this November— the same period reserved for the playoff matches.

This decision suggests that the NFF is already exploring alternative engagements for the national team in case they fail to secure the automatic qualification ticket…Read more

Lagos To Host Africa’s First All-Electric Powerboat Championship

Lagos State is set to make history as it hosts the world’s first all-electric powerboat racing event on the African continent, the E1 Lagos Grand Prix scheduled to take place from October 3 to 5, 2025. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced in a statement posted on Monday, describing the championship as a celebration of innovation, sustainability, and…Read more Over 150 Athletes, Officials Arrive Umuahia For African, Int’l Para-Badminton Championships The International Conference Centre Umuahia, venue of the first international Para-badminton and the All-African Badminton championships, is wearing a new look as over 150 athletes and 60 officials from 14 countries have arrived in Abia State capital, for the sports event. Some of the countries include Brazil, India, Peru, Egypt, Morocco and…Read more SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championship Throws Up Two New Promising Talents The 2025 edition of the SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championship ended on a high note at the Ikoyi Club on Saturday, unveiling two emerging talents, Chisimdi Afam-mbonu and Raphael Awi who impressed spectators with their outstanding performances. Afam-mbonu, competing in the Girls 12s category, produced a stunning upset by defeating the No. 1 seed, Barakat Ganiyu from Oyo State, in the semifinals through…Read more