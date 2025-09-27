Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 22nd, to Saturday, September 27th, 2025.

2030 W’CUP: FIFA Mulls Expansion To 64 Teams From 48

World football governing body, FIFA, is considering expanding the number of participating nations at the 2030 FIFA World Cup to 64, reports have emerged.

The tournament, which will mark the centenary of the first ever World Cup staged in Uruguay in 1930…Read more

FIFA Unveils Colourful Mascots For World Cup

The build-up to the first-ever FIFA World Cup co-hosted by three nations has gained fresh momentum with the unveiling of a lively trio of mascots — Maple the Moose (Canada), Zayu the Jaguar (Mexico) and Clutch the Bald Eagle (United States).

FIFA announced the mascots on Wednesday, describing them as symbols of unity, diversity, and…Read more

Liverpool’s Big Crackdown On Ticket Touting Revealed

Liverpool have shut down 145,000 ticket accounts over the past two years as part of a crackdown against touting, BBC Sport can reveal. They also issued a record 1,114 lifetime bans last season – a move that followed the discovery of mass manipulation of software used to buy tickets.

The Premier League champions said 500 people were denied entry to Anfield for trying to gain access with… Read more

Insider Dismisses Osimhen, Icardi Feud At Galatasaray

Galatasaray insider, Kaya Temel, has opened up on the relationship that exists between Nigerian attacker, Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi at the club.

Temel insisted that both players are on good terms amidst speculation of tension between the two…Read more

Portuguese Club Sign Five Lagos Football Players

The Lagos-based, non-league side, Tonic Football Club, has revealed five players who recently got signed up by FC Esmoriz of Portugal. The club was founded six months ago with FC Esmoriz of Portugal as the parent club.

The recently concluded NLO Championship had the club as the parent club…Read more

Boxing Stars Storm Lagos For ‘Chaos In The Ring’ October 1 Show

Top boxers have started arriving in Lagos ahead of the highly anticipated boxing extravaganza, “Chaos In The Ring”, set for October 1, 2025—Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The groundbreaking event is being staged by Balmoral Group Promotions in collaboration with…Read more

WAFU Cup: Eaglets Land In Semis, Trounce Benin 4-1

The Golden Eaglets yesterday booked their place in the knockout stage of the WAFU B U-17 AFCON qualifiers with a commanding 4-1 victory over the Benin Republic in Cote d’Ivoire.

The win means Nigeria are now through to the next round, as Group B has only three teams…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Submits List To NFF For Lesotho, Benin Matches

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has submitted a provisional list of players to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Lesotho and the Benin Republic next month.

The list, which contains both foreign-based and home-based players, is currently under…Read more

Celtic Boss Showers More Praise On Iheanacho

Kelechi Iheanacho has continued to earn more praise from Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers after he came off the bench to score in a UEFA Europa League tie in Serbia.

Iheanacho was introduced at halftime and put visiting Celtic in front after 55 minutes. Red Star fought…Read more

SAPETRO Futures Tennis: Top Seeds Justify Their Rankings To Reach Semifinals

After three days of rain interruptions, Thursday saw beautiful sunshine and very entertaining tennis across the three age groups featured in the championship.

All four seeds in the Boys 16 – Seyi Ogunsakin from the Ekiti State-based Lekmak Tennis…Read more

Tiger Street Football Set For Kick-Off With N10m Regional Prize Pool

Tiger Beer has unveiled a bold new campaign that takes football back to its roots in Nigeria, combining street passion with big rewards. The Tiger Street Football (TSF) tournament will celebrate the raw, high-energy version of the game played in school fields, open spaces, and neighbourhood corners, with a prize pool of N10 million up for grabs in each region.

The top team will claim N5 million, the runners-up N3 million, while the third and fourth-placed…Read more

Another Blow For Eagles As Onyedika Joins Growing Injury List Ahead W’Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s preparations for next month’s World Cup qualifiers have been dealt a huge setback after Raphael Onyedika limped off with a hamstring injury during Club Brugge’s league match against Westerlo.

The midfielder’s blow comes just days after Fisayo Dele-Bashiru was also sidelined, leaving the…Read more

Ikoyi Club Set For Quomodo Swimming Grand Slam

The Quomodo S w i m m i n g Grand Slam competition organised for school children takes place on Saturday in Lagos. Ikoyi Club 1938 is the venue of the event, which is the second in the series. Primary and secondary school young swimmers are expected to be all out to vie for honours in the highly anticipated one-day event, tipped to be interesting.

The sponsors, Quo-modo, have assured the young swimmers of a glorious time at the swimming…Read more

Jalla Kicks, Petitions FIFA As NFF Congress Holds In Ibadan

Ex-international Harrison Jalla has written a strong petition to FIFA, accusing the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) of interfering with the ongoing legal disputes surrounding its electoral process. This comes as the NFF prepares to hold its 81st Annual General Assembly in Ibadan on Saturday.

In his letter dated September 23, 2025, addressed to the FIFA President through the General Secretary…Read more

SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championship Attracts Massive Parental Support

The 2025 SAPETRO Futures Tennis Championship is enjoying massive parental support, with many parents accompanying their children from across the country to Lagos for the tournament.

Despite a heavy downpour on Tuesday that wiped out all but three matches, parents joined the…Read more

Nigeria’s Elite Distance Runners Storm Ile-Ife For Historic Olojo 5km Race

The ancient city of Ile Ife, revered as the cradle of civilisation, will host the first-ever Olojo Festival 5km Road Race this Thursday, drawing the best of Nigeria’s distance running talent.

The race is part of the iconic Olojo Festival, a celebration of creation, renewal, and the…Read more