Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 15th, to Saturday, September 20th, 2025.

FIBA Rankings: D’Tigers Drop To 53rd Position

Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, has suffered a significant drop in the latest world rankings released by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), slipping from 42nd to 53rd position.

The new ranking, published in September, comes after a busy summer of global basketball…Read more

Lookman Returns To Atalanta Training, Eyes Season Debut Against Torino

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman has resumed training with his club, Atalanta, after holding talks with the team’s coach, Ivan Juric. The 27-year-old winger trained with his teammates yesterday in Bergamo, as the Italian side regrouped following their UEFA Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

Lookman, who had been sidelined since the start of the season, is now back in the mix and could feature in…Read more

Osimhen Misses Galatasaray Champions League Tie

Victor Osimhen will not feature for Galatasaray in today’s UEFA Champions League tie at Eintracht Frankfurt. Osimhen injured his ankle on international duty with the Super Eagles against Rwanda in Uyo and has not recovered fully to make the trip to Germany.

Many had expected him to come through for this game, but coach Okan Buruk has insisted he will not risk…Read more

FIFA To Pay Clubs $355m In World Cup Benefit Scheme

FIFA announced yesterday a $355 million (300 million euros) payout to clubs releasing players for next year’s World Cup – a 70 per cent hike on the 2022 edition.

The new benefit scheme deal, reached in association with the powerful European Club Association (ECA), includes for the first time players involved in…Read more

‘Jackson May Face Chelsea In Champions League Clash Today’

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has said Nicolas Jackson might play against Chelsea in their Champions League opener today, a match that will be extra special for the Senegalese striker. Jackson, who is currently on loan at Bayern from Chelsea, joined the German club after a dramatic transfer saga in the summer.

Chelsea had first blocked the move when one of their other strikers got injured, but they later allowed the…Read more

Newcastle Can Make Things Difficult For Barcelona

Barcelona begin their Champions League campaign with a tough league phase trip to St James’ Park to face a Newcastle side that now have some momentum after beating Wolves at the weekend.

Eddie Howe’s side earned a vital 1-0 home victory with new signing Nick Woltemade opening his account…Read more

De Bruyne Desperate To Prove Guardiola Wrong As Napoli Storm Man City

Kevin De Bruyne is set for an emotional and high-stakes return to the Etihad Stadium as Napoli face Manchester City in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League clash tomorrow night. The Belgian midfield maestro, who spent 10 trophy-laden years at City, will be stepping onto familiar turf, but this time as an enemy.

His move to Napoli shocked many, but what surprised fans even more was the way his chapter at Manchester…Read more

Eagles Slide Further In FIFA Rankings

Super Eagles have once again slipped in the latest FIFA world rankings, reflecting growing concerns over the team’s stuttering campaign to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Eagles are now ranked 45th globally, a drop of one place from August.

This comes despite a narrow 1-0 win against Rwanda and a hard-fought 1-1 draw away to South Africa in their…Read more

Semifinalists Emerge At Zenith/NBBF Women’s Basketball League

Defending champions of the Zenith Bank/ NBBF Women’s Basketball League, MFM and three others have secured their place in the semifinal stage of the 2025 season after defeating Titans 57-32 to make it two wins from three games. MFM lost their first game of the finals against the Dolphins.

Earlier yesterday, the Dolphins confirmed the elimination of the Customs Women’s Basketball…Read more

We Paid Hotel Bills Ourselves, Lived Only On Rice For Days Before Winning Olympic Gold – Okocha

Almost 30 years after Nigeria’s famous gold medal triumph at the Atlanta 1996 Olympics, Super Eagles legend Austin “Jay-Jay” Okocha has revealed the painful truth behind what is widely regarded as Nigeria’s greatest football achievement.

While Nigerians still celebrate the dramatic victories over Brazil and Argentina that summer, Okocha has…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: Hope Rises For Eagles As FIFA Begin Bafana Probe Over Ineligible Player

Super Eagles have been handed a lifeline in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup following news that FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against South Africa for allegedly fielding an ineligible player.

According to reports from SABC, the world football governing body wrote to the South African Football…Read more

Zenith Bank/NBBF League: Defending Champions, MFM, Return To Winning Ways As Dolphins Beat Titans To Enter Semis

After their shock defeat on the opening day against the Dolphins Women Basket- ball team, the defending champions of the Zenith Bank/NBBF Women Basketball League, the MFM Women Basketball team, yesterday returned to winning ways, thrashing the Customs Women Basket- ball team 78-42 points.

Despite leading by more than 15 points against the Dolphins Women’s Basketball team on the opening…Read more

World Athletics Championships: Tinubu, Alozie Hail Amusan As AFN Confirms $20,000 Reward

Nigeria’s sprint queen, Tobi Amusan, has continued to receive praise after winning the silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led the tributes, describing Amusan’s performance as a shining example of resilience and excellence.

“Tobi has once again shown that with patriotic zeal, focus, and hard work, no height is beyond reach…Read more

Atalanta Shut Out Lookman From Champions League Tie Against PSG

Ademola Lookman will continue to remain frozen out at Atalanta and so will not feature in a UEFA Champions League tie against holders PSG. Atalanta will be the guests of PSG tomorrow. Atalanta coach Ivan Juric disclosed the Super Eagles star will not feature against PSG.

“I don’t think we will see him on the pitch against PSG,” he said. “We want players who are loyal to the Atalanta shirt…Read more

World Championships: Praise Galore As Amusan Powers To Silver In Tokyo

World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, yesterday returned to the World Athletics Championships podium after winning silver in the final, four years after running a new World Record at the Oregon tournament.

Amusan started the tournament on a high, taking each race after another before climaxing in the final…Read more