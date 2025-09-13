Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 8th, to Saturday, September 13th, 2025.

‘Liverpool 28.9% Likely To Win Premier League’

Liverpool are most likely to be crowned Premier League champions this season, a research group has said. Arne Slot led the Reds to the 2024-25 title in his first season in charge as they finished 10 points clear of second-placed Arsenal.

And now, the CIES (International Centre for Sports Studies) Football Observatory, has said Liverpool

Tottenham Prepare N40bn January Bid For Lookman

Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, may be on the verge of a return to the Premier League, as one of the clubs interested in him during the summer are looking to make another attempt. Reports suggest that Tottenham is planning to pursue Lookman in the January transfer window after failing to secure his services in the summer.

As Pulse Sports reported, Tottenham Hotspur were desperate to sign a winger before the transfer

Osimhen Sustains Ankle Injury, Begins Treatment

Dr Yenir Slim, Galatasaray’s team doctor, has confirmed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen sprained his ankle while on international duty for Nigeria in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers during the 1-0 win over Rwanda.

Osimhen was substituted midway through the first half of Saturday's encounter in Uyo

Liverpool’s Slot Hails Isak Amid Record Move

Arne Slot has lauded the arrival of a new signee, Alexander Isak, describing him as “arguably the best striker in the world”.

The Slot, however, warned he would be carefully integrated into the squad following a disrupted pre-season. The Premier League champions secured Isak from Newcastle on transfer

Nigeria, S’Africa Share Spoils In 1-1 World Cup Qualifier Draw

Nigeria and South Africa settled for a 1-1 draw in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group A qualifier at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, leaving the Super Eagles’ hopes of qualification hanging by a thread.

The high-stakes encounter, billed as a potential decider for both nations, saw an own goal

Man City, Premier League End Sponsor Rules Dispute

Manchester City and the Premier League have settled their dispute over the rules that govern commercial deals. City have accepted that the rules governing associated party transactions (APT) are valid and binding, with both parties agreeing to terminate legal proceedings.

The club had mounted a legal challenge against the Premier League, claiming new rules were

No Creativity In Eagles, I’ll Struggle To Score In This Team, Aiyegbeni Blasts

Retired Nigerian striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has said even he would struggle to score goals if he played in the present Super Eagles, saying the acute dearth of creative midfielders is affecting the national team.

The former Everton of England star lamented that there are too many defensive-minded midfielders

‘W’Cup Qualifiers: Envoy Accuses S’Africa Of Deploying Gimmicks To Destabilise Eagles

Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner to South Africa, Alexander Temitope Ajayi, has blamed unsporting tactics by the South African side for the Super Eagles’ 1–1 draw in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier in Bloemfontein.

Speaking in Pretoria during a meeting with the Fellows of the MTN Media Innovation Programme, Ajayi

Eagles’ll Keep Fighting Despite Bafana Draw – Chelle

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has expressed confidence that his team can still secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite Tuesday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with South Africa in Bloemfontein.

The result, which came courtesy of an own goal by William Troost-Ekong and a first-half equaliser

Eagles W’Cup Chances Still In Limbo After Draw With Bafana

Super Eagles remain in trouble in the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket after a 1-1 draw with South Africa in Bloemfontein yesterday. Despite a first international goal from Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, Nigeria couldn’t secure the win they badly needed.

The result now puts Bafana Bafana in a strong position to qualify for the Mundial, while Nigeria

FIFA’s X Post Suggests S’Africa May Escape Points Deduction

South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, may have quietly dodged a major setback in their bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as FIFA has seemingly chosen not to enforce sanctions over the alleged fielding of an ineligible player during their recent match against Lesotho.

The issue had sparked concern after reports emerged that South Africa used a player who did not

Galatasaray Provide An Injury Update On Osimhen

Galatasaray have provided an update on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, who sustained an injury during Nigeria’s 1-0 win over Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, last Saturday.

In an official statement released yesterday, Galatasaray's Football A Team Doctor, Dr. Yenerince

‘Top Officials Begged Osimhen To Travel With Team’

Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) begged Victor Osimhen to at least travel with the rest of the Super Eagles to South Africa for today’s decisive 2026 World Cup qualifier, SCORENigeria has learnt Osimhen was even at the airport by the time the team was about to depart on a chartered flight to South Africa.

Officials further informed SCORENigeria that the top officials wanted Osimhen to be part of the travelling

W’Cup Qualifiers: Crunch Time For Nigeria As Eagles Face Make-Or-Break Clash With Bafana

Super Eagles will step onto the pitch in Bloemfontein today for what could be their biggest test yet in the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The three-time African champions face group leaders South Africa in a must-win clash, but they will have to do it without their talisman, Victor Osimhen.

The Galatasaray striker, who has been Nigeria's most reliable goalscorer, limped off in the first half

S’Eagles/S’Africa Clash: Nigerian Community Rallies Support

The Nigerian Community in South Africa has opened up concerning plans to mobilise support for the Super Eagles before Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein.

Smart Nwobi, the President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, confirmed that Nigerians