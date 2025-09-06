Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, September 1st, to Saturday, September 6th, 2025.

Osihmen Expresses Joy Over Return To Galatasaray

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen, has expressed delight over his permanent switch to Turkish champions Galatasaray, assuring fans of his total commitment to the club.

The 26-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Rams Park from Italian side Napoli, where he netted 37 goals…Read more

Oshoala Moves To Saudi Arabia

Six-time African Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, has signed a two-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal. This was after she passed a routine medical at the Riyadh club.

She joined the Saudi club after a season with the American club Bay FC. ‘Agba baller’ has now joined fellow Super…Read more

Nigeria-S’Africa Clash: FIFA, CAF Approve Free State Stadium

Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein has received official approval from FIFA and CAF to host South Africa’s upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria, following concerns over the pitch’s condition.

The stadium, also referred to as Toyota Stadium, was cleared after a fresh on-site inspection confirmed…Read more

Nat’l Youth Games: Team Ekiti Claim Gold In Basketball

Team Ekiti on Thursday extended its strong showing at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, after clinching gold medals in the boys’ basketball event.

New Telegraph reports that Team Ekiti edged Lagos 19-18 in a nail-biting final as the game progressed…Read more

World Cup Qualifiers: Aina, Iwobi Urge Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive

As the Super Eagles prepare for their crucial World Cup qualifiers this weekend against Rwanda, two key players of the team, Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi, have both urged Nigerians to keep hope alive while also asking for their support as the team takes on Rwanda and South Africa.

The Super Eagles are currently in a precarious position, having accumulated just seven points from six games…Read more

Atalanta Finally Blocks Lookman’s Exit, List Forward In Champions League Squad

Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, will remain at Atalanta, at least until the January transfer window, after the Italian club included him in their squad for this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Lookman had been pushing for a move to Inter Milan, who tabled two formal offers for the forward, both of…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: Our Focus On Rwanda, Not S’Africa–Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have vowed not to be distracted by the prospect of a high-stakes clash with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Bloemfontein, insisting their full focus remains on tomorrow’s showdown with Rwanda’s Amavubi in Uyo.

Captain William Troost-Ekong stressed that the team is determined to take the qualifying campaign one game…Read more

Iwobi, Simon, Others Join Ekong In Eagles Camp

The Super Eagles’ camp in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, is gathering steam ahead of their World Cup qualifiers, with several key players now on the ground. Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Fisayo DeleBashiru, Ola Aina, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Moses Simon, Chidozie Awaziem, Adebayo Adeleye, Benjamin Fredericks, William Troost-Ekong, Bruno Onyemaechi, Wilfred Ndidi, and Frank Onyeka all reported for duty yesterday.

Team captain, William Troost-Ekong, Amas Obasogie, and Felix Agu, were some of the early arrivals and have since…Read more

Youth Games: Team Lagos Clinches Gold In Female Football, Beats Delta

Team Lagos has emerged the winner of the female football event in the ongoing 9th edition of the National Youth Games at Late Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State.

The Centre of Excellence female team beat Team Delta in the finals 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw…Read more

Asaba 2025: Lagos Outpaces Edo, Delta In Medal Rush At Natl Youth Games

The ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba has lived up to its billing as the cradle of tomorrow’s champions, with Lagos, Edo, and defending champions Delta State locked in a thrilling chase for supremacy.

As of Thursday, Team Lagos surged to the summit of the medal table with 61 medals, 33 gold, 15 silver, and 23…Read more

‘Lucky’ Djokovic To Face Alcaraz After Battling Past Fritz

Novak Djokovic set up a blockbuster US Open semi-final with Carlos Alcaraz after delivering a gritty performance to beat American Taylor Fritz yesterday.

Fourth seed, Fritz, applied constant pressure to Djokovic’s serve, but the Serb fended off numerous break points…Read more

Ekong Bullish Ahead Of Rwanda, B’Bafana Clash

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has called on Nigerians to throw their weight behind the team as they prepare for two crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa.

The Eagles, champions of Africa in 2013, are under pressure in Group C after dropping points earlier in the campaign…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: Confusion Rocks Nigeria’s Group As Rohr Slams FIFA, Lesotho Threatens Action Against S’Africa

Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying group has been thrown into confusion after fresh controversy involving South Africa and midfielder Teboho Mokoena. Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, now in charge of the Benin Republic, has criticised FIFA for failing to act swiftly on allegations that South Africa fielded an ineligible player.

“It is not normal that we don’t know the situation about the points on the log table before our games…Read more

World Cup Qualifiers: B’Bafana Will Pile More Pressure On Eagles –Coach

Head coach of the South Africa national team, Bafana Bafana, Hugo Broos, has vowed to pile more pressure on the Super Eagles in the race to pick an automatic ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa is currently on top in the group with 13 points while Nigeria is in 4th position with only seven points…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: Babayaro Raises The Alarm Over Eagles Goalkeepers

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Emmanuel Babayaro has warned that the team’s fragile goalkeeping situation could weaken Nigeria’s chances in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has invited three goalkeepers- Stanley Nwabali, Amas Obasogie, and Adebayo…Read more