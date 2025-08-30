Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, August 25th, to Saturday, August 30th, 2025.

Rooney Laments Man United’s Loss At Grimsbey

On Friday, a former Manchester United striker, Wayne Rooney said “Something is broken” at the club following their shock Carabao Cup defeat to Grimsby Town on Wednesday night.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that United crashed out of the competition after a dramatic 12-11 penalty…Read more

Tobi Amusan Pulls Out Of Diamond League Finals

Nigeria’s sprint hurdler and world record holder, Tobi Amusan, has pulled out of this year’s Diamond League grand finale in Zurich.

The two-day meet, which opened on Wednesday, August 27, and ends on Thursday, features…Read more

Nigeria To Face Gambia In Deaf Football Final

The Deaf Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Gambia in the final of the 13th West Africa Deaf Football Tournament after both teams won their semi-final matches in Abuja.

Nigeria, the defending champions, defeated the Niger Republic 2-0 yesterday to book their place in the…Read more

Saka To Miss Liverpool, England Matches

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka will be out for the next four weeks with a hamstring problem. Saka limped off during the second half of the Gunners’ 5-0 victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

Although the injury is not as bad as first feared, he will miss several key fixtures for club and country…Read more

Diamond League Final: Ofili Out, Amusan Leads Nigeria’s Charge

In a surprise twist ahead of the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich this weekend, Nigerian sprint star Favour Ofili has withdrawn from the women’s 200m despite qualifying among the top eight. The reason remains unclear, leaving fans puzzled as she misses what would have been her debut at the prestigious event.

Meanwhile, Tobi Amusan returns to the spotlight. The 28-year-old hurdler, chasing a record fourth…Read more

S’Eagles’ Nwabali Sustains Injury Ahead Of Qualifiers

Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying campaign has suffered a setback after first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali sustained an injury while in action for his South African club, Chippa United.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper was stretchered off in the first half of Tuesday’s league game…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Can Still Get Ticket, S’Africa Coach Warns Wards

As the race to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup heats up, South Africa’s head coach, Hugo Broos, has warned his players not to underestimate Nigeria or Lesotho, despite the Super Eagles’ poor start.

South Africa currently sits at the top of Group C with 13 points from six matches, holding a fivepoint lead over…Read more

Champions League: Chelsea Face Barca; Liverpool, Man City Draw Real

Chelsea will welcome Barcelona to Stamford Bridge in the league phase of the Champions League, while Arsenal host Bayern Munich. As was the case last season, all 36 teams in the competition will compete in one big league and each play eight fixtures.

Chelsea have a trip to Bayern Munich to look forward to, but the standout fixture for the Blues is a home…Read more

Rush For Medals Begins At National Youth Games In Asaba

After the conclusion of the Digital Registration Management (DRM) process, a total of 6,382 athletes have been confirmed to represent all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at the 9th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The rush for medals will begin today, though the Games will be officially declared open on August 29…Read more

Amusan, Udodi, Ezekiel Chase $50,000 At Diamond League Final

Nigeria will be counting on Tobi Amusan, Udodi Onwuzurike and Nathaniel Ezekiel as the trio line up at the 2025 Wanda Diamond League Final in Zurich today. The three athletes are not only chasing medals but also a record $50,000 prize money for event winners at Zurich’s famous Letzigrund Stadium.

It is the first time Nigeria will have three athletes of this quality competing in the Final in the same…Read more

Commonwealth Weightlifting: NSC Hails Omolola’s Gold Medal Win

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Nigerian weightlifter Onome Omolola for securing a gold medal in the women’s 53kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, India.

Omolola’s victory, recorded on Tuesday, adds to Nigeria’s medal tally following Nyong Asuquo’s silver…Read more

Respite For Lookman As Atletico Ready To Rescue Striker From Atalanta Wilderness

Nigerian international, Ademola Lookman, may finally get a chance to continue his career elsewhere as Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, have shown interest in signing him from Italian side Atalanta. Reports from Mundo Deportivo reveal that Atletico have contacted Atalanta regarding Lookman’s transfer.

However, the two clubs have yet to agree on terms that satisfy the Italian side. Atalanta appear keen for…Read more

More Troubles For Boniface At Leverkusen

After a failed transfer to Serie A side Milan, Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface must now work hard to earn a spot at his German club, Bayer Leverkusen, after the club’s chief claimed the forward is not fighting enough.

Leverkusen Managing Director, Simon Rolfes, admitted that Boniface has struggled to impress during…Read more

Odele Age Group Tennis Tourney: Kelvin, Umar, Others Emerge Champions

A philanthropist and top tennis enthusiast, Chief Gbolahan Odele, is optimistic that future national champions and Grand Slam players will emerge from the annual age group event he sponsors every year.

Odele says Nigeria is blessed with many talented tennis players, but they need exposure to get…Read more

Boniface Worsens Injury During Personal Training Ahead Of Milan Trial

Report claims that Bayer Leverkusen forward, Victor Boniface, underwent individual training sessions with a personal coach over the summer — an effort that may have unintentionally worsened the condition of his knee and jeopardised the potential move to AC Milan.

Respected German news outlet, Kicker, reported that “Medical checks revealed irregularities in…Read more