Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 18 to Saturday, March 23, 2024.

S’Eagles Defeat Ghana 2-1 In Friendly Game

Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Ghana 2-1 in a friendly played in Marrakech, Morocco, on Friday evening, March 22.

The two West African rivals took advantage of the FIFA

Friendlies: We’re Ready For Ghana – Omeruo

Ahead of the blockbuster tie between Nigeria versus Ghana, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has said that the national team is fully ready for the game against the black stars of Ghana.

Omeruo revealed this in an interview with

Messi Ruled Out For Argentina Friendlies Due To Injury

The world’s best player, Lionel Messi will not be able to participate in Argentina’s upcoming friendly matches in the United States (US).

The Argentina Football Association officially announced this development in a statement

Adeboye Applauds Team Nigeria’s Performance

Adeyinka Adeboye, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, has applauded the performance of Team Nigeria at the 13th African Games in Ghana.

The SA on Grassroots Sports said the Federal Government is happy with the athletes as they have been

Mainoo Hails Ronaldinho, Says Everyone Loves Him

Kobbie Mainoo, an English midfielder on Thursday praised Ronaldinho, the legendary Brazilian football player, saying everyone adores him.

Mainoo who made this remark expressed his respect for the former attacking

EPL: Three Clubs Vying For Ten Hag If Sacked By Man United

If Erik ten Hag is sacked by Manchester United at the end of the current campaign season, at least three teams will be vying for his services.

Ten Hag is probably going to have until May to convince Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the new co-owner, that he

Four Argentine Footballers Placed Under House Arrest Over Alleged Rape

Four footballers from Argentine premier division club, Velez Sarsfield, were provisionally detained on Monday in an investigation of allegations that they raped a woman in a hotel room in March 2024.

The plaintiff's lawyer said the four named Uruguayan Sebastian Sosa, Paraguay's Jose Florentin

We Want To Rule Africa, Says Hockey Coach

Ahead of their crucial final against hosts, Ghana, at the 13th African Games, the head coach of Nigeria’s women’s hockey team, Peter Okwudili, has said the target for the team is to rule Africa and win the gold medal in the event.

Nigeria will be up against Ghana in the final of the hockey event

We’ll See If Xavi Is Leaving Barcelona Or Not – Laporta

The President of the Spanish Football Club, Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has expressed his concerns over Xavi Hernandez’s decision to leave the club at the end of this season.

Recalls that last January, Xavi announced his intention to resign as Barcelona's head coach despite

Eagles’ Morale Low As FG Yet to Clear Bonuses for 27 Matches

Super Eagles players are reportedly complaining about outstanding match bonuses and allowances, over two months after President Bola Tinubu authorised the release of N12 billion to clear the debts.

The backlog of unpaid bonuses and allowances nearly resulted in derailing Nigeria's run

2024 Olympics: D’Tigress Drawn Against Canada, Australia, France

Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, has been placed in a tough group for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The draw took place on Tuesday at Patrick Beaumann's residence in Switzerland

Dani Alves Granted €1M Bail After Rape Conviction

Former Brazil defender, Dani Alves, was on Wednesday granted bail, upon the payment of €1 million fee, by a Barcelona court.

Alves was convicted of sexual assault in February and sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison

It’s War Not Friendly In Marrakech, Finidi Warns Ghana, Mali

The interim head coach of the Nigerian national football team, George Finidi, has issued a warning to Ghana and Mali ahead of their upcoming matches against Nigeria.

Nigeria is scheduled to play against Ghana's Black Stars on March 22 at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, followed by

NFF Confirms Finidi As Eagles’ Interim Coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed ex-international, Finidi George, as the interim coach of the Super Eagles and the retired winger will be in charge of the team’s upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali in Morocco.

The development confirmed New Telegraph's earlier report that

Forest Docked Four Points For Financial Rules Breach

Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

An independent commission found Forest's losses to 2022-23 breached