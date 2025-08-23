Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, August 18th, to Saturday, August 23rd, 2025.

D’Tigers Crash Out Of 2025 AfroBasket Tournament

Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, crashed out of the AfroBasket championship after suffering a 75–91 loss to Senegal in the quarterfinal clash

D'Tigers entered the quarterfinal showdown at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Luanda in Angola on the back of an impressive group-stage run, where they

Lookman Contacts Other Clubs Amid Atalanta Return

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman is now reaching out to Premier League clubs following the collapse of his proposed move to Inter Milan.

After staging a two-week training strike at Atalanta to force his departure, only for the deal to fall through, the

Milan Make Shock Move For Boniface

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface is edging closer to a high-profile move to Italian giants AC Milan after the forward reportedly agreed personal terms with the Serie A side.

Reports indicate that his club, Bayer Leverkusen, have also reached an agreement with the former Serie A champions over the forward's transfer. Renowned

Ideye Announces Retirement From Football

Ex-Super Eagles striker, Brown Ideye, has announced his retirement from professional football. Ideye confirmed his decision in a post on X yesterday.

"After much thought and consideration with mixed emotions, I've decided to retire from professional football," he wrote. "I would first like to thank God for

Transfer Saga: Lookman To Face Sanction From Atalanta

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman is set to face disciplinary action after staging a two-week training boycott in an attempt to force a transfer to Inter Milan, a deal that later collapsed.

The Nigerian international has since returned to the club's Zingonia training base, where he held talks with

Nasarawa Utd Unveil New Players Ahead Of 2025/26 NFPL Season

Nasarawa United Football Club of Lafia has unveiled new players to bolster the team ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The newly unveiled players include left back, Ikemdinachi Imo Prince, from Enyimba FC of Aba; Winger, Lawal Akanni from Kwara United FC of Ilorin; Defensive

Chelsea Look To Bounce Back Against Struggling West Ham

Chelsea will be aiming to get their first Premier League win of the season when they travel to face West Ham at the London Stadium tonight. After a frustrating 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace last Sunday, the Blues are hoping to show more cutting edge in attack.

Despite controlling much of the game, Chelsea left it too late to threaten the Palace goal. Manager Enzo Maresca

Deaf Eagles Hammer Côte d’Ivoire In WADSU Opener

The Deaf Eagles of Nigeria triumphed over Côte d’Ivoire with a 3-0 victory in the opening match of the 13th edition of the West Africa Deaf Football Tournament. This win keeps their hopes of retaining the trophy alive.

All three goals were scored in the second half after neither team managed to find the net in the first half. Having reached

Bayern Begin Bundesliga Defence With Big Tie Against Leipzig

Bayern Munich are starting their Bundesliga title defence with an exciting game against RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena today.

After a strong finish last season, Bayern are looking to continue their winning ways under new coach Vincent Kompany. Last season, Bayern won the title comfortably, finishing 13 points ahead of their closest

Cracker In Abeokuta As NPFL Kicks Off With Remo, Rivers United Tie

The Nigeria Premier Football League’s 2025/2026 season kicks off today, with defending champions Remo Stars, facing last season’s runner-up, Rivers United, at the MKO Sports Arena in Abeokuta.

Having won their first title last season, all eyes will be on Remo Stars to maintain their position after finishing second

Chelle Regrets CHAN Eagles’ Struggles Under Pressure

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has expressed regret over the way the CHAN Eagles handled the pressure during the 2024 CHAN tournament.

According to Chelle, the team's nervousness cost them a place in the quarterfinals. The CHAN Eagles showed they could compete, especially in their final group

Senegal End D’Tigers’ Run, Beat Nigerian Men To Semis Ticket

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the semifinals of the 2025 AfroBasket Men’s Championship came to a painful end yesterday as the D’Tigers fell 91–75 to Senegal in Luanda, Angola.

The game had started on a bright note for Nigeria, who edged the first quarter 24–23. But things quickly went

Odele Age-Group Tennis Tourney: Organisers Lauds Attendance Of Participants

The organisers of the ongoing Gbolahan Odele Age Group Tennis tournament have expressed delight over the turnout of youth for the annual event.

About 120 smashers took part in the 2024 tournament being organised by Badejo Sports, and in this edition, the attendance is almost 100 per cent higher

CHAN Eagles Go Out On High After 2-0 Win Over Congo

The Super Eagles B caged Congo’s Red Devils with two goals in the second half in the Tanzanian capital, Dar es Salaam, yesterday, but their firepower came too late as both teams were eliminated from the 8th African Nations Championship at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Congo had hopes of inching their way into the knockout rounds before kick-off, with two points from their first

Afrobasket: Feisty Tie As D’Tigers Face Off Against Five-Time Champions

It is going to be a feisty tie in Luanda, Angola today as Nigeria men’s basketball team, the D’Tigers, face off against five-time winners of the men’s Afrobasket, The Lions of Senegal, in one of the quarterfinal games of this year’s tournament.

Trying to follow in the footsteps of their women counterpart, the D'Tigress, who recently captured their fifth