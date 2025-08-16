Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, August 11th, to Saturday, August 16th, 2025.

Arteta Begins Final Chance To Prove Magic

Mikel Arteta’s time at Arsenal may be running out, and he knows it. After spending a massive $275 million this summer, the Arsenal manager has no excuses left as his team kicks off the new Premier League season with a high-pressure match against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (tomorrow).

With expectations sky-high and patience wearing thin, this could be Arteta’s last real shot at proving he can…Read more

D’Tigress Ranked World’s Number 8, Best In Africa

Nigeria’s D’Tigress have been ranked as the 8th best women’s basketball team in the latest FIBA Women’s World Rankings, according to BSNSports.com.ng.

The D’Tigress hold this impressive position after winning the Women’s AfroBasket title a record seven times, with…Read more

Champions Liverpool Target First Win As New EPL Season Begins

The Premier League is back, and tonight’s curtain-raiser promises plenty of action as reigning champions Liverpool look to hit the ground running as they welcome Bournemouth to Anfield. Fans have waited months for top-flight football to return, and this opener has all the ingredients for a thrilling contest.

Liverpool stormed to the title last season under new manager Arne Slot, finishing 10 points clear of Arsenal…Read more

Why Lobi Stars FC Didn’t Escape Relegation – Club Chair

The Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Dr Philip Nongo, on Thursday gave an insight into why the club did not escape relegation in the last NPFL season.

Speaking to sports writers in Makurdi, Dr. Nongo identified corruption and backbiting by former managers of the…Read more

S’Eagles Coach Defends Team’s 4-0 Defeat

Super Eagles of Nigeria B coach, Eric Chelle, has said the squad selected for the African Nations Championship in Zanzibar represents the best players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), despite the team’s 4-0 loss to Sudan.

Chelle maintained that the selection was made in good faith and based on merit, noting that the squad at the…Read more

Morata Warns Osimhen, Says Galatasaray Don’t Respect Contracts

Alvaro Morata may have sent a serious message to record signing Victor Osimhen after revealing that Galatasaray did not adhere to the contract he signed with them.

Morata has terminated his contract and is now set to join the Italian club Como. The Spanish striker recently shared on social media that he had to…Read more

Chukwu Goes Home Today

The remains of the former Super Eagles Skipper, Christian Chukwu, will be laid to rest, today in his country home, Obe, Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The burial date and funeral programme was released by a Central Planning Committee set up by Enugu State…Read more

Ex-Arsenal Goalkeeper, Čech, Announces Separation From Wife, Martina

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper, Petr Čech has confirmed that he and his wife, Martina, are ending their 26-year-old relationship.

The 43-year-old footballer shared the news on his official Instagram page on Thursday alongside a black-and-white…Read more

Nwokocha Serves Out Doping Ban, Set To Return To Tracks

Nigerian athlete, Grace Nwokocha, is set to return to the tracks after serving her three-year ban for a doping violation. Nwokocha was part of Nigeria’s women’s 4x100m relay team that won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

However, she tested positive for Ostarine and Dihydroxy-LGD4033 (a metabolite of Ligandrol) during the…Read more

Falcons Yet To Get Tinubu’s $100,000 Reward – Captain Ajibade

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, has disclosed that Nigeria’s women’s national football team is still waiting to receive the $100,000 each promised by President Bola Tinubu after their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph in Morocco.

President Tinubu announced the cash reward, along with national honours and houses for the players…Read more

AfroBasket: FG Congratulates D’Tigers’ Victory Over Madagascar

The Federal Government through the National Sports Commission (NSC) has congratulated Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, at the 2025 AfroBasket in Luanda, Angola, following a 77-59 victory over Madagascar in their opening fixture.

Chairman of the NSC, Mallam Shehu Dikko, in a statement issued on Thursday by the NSC’s Director for…Read more

Afrobasket 2025: D’Tigers Dunk Off To Big Over Madagascar

Nigeria’s D’Tigers began their quest for a second Afrobasket title in style, beating Madagascar 77-59 in their opening game of the 2025 tournament.

It was a tough start for the Nigerian team, who only held a slim 1-point lead at halftime despite a strong…Read more

CHAN Eagles, Chelle Under Fire For Dismal Show

The home-based Super Eagles have been slammed by former Nigerian internationals after a woeful showing at the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Algeria.

The back-to-back defeats have left fans embarrassed and angry, as Nigeria failed to make it past the group…Read more

Aiyegbeni Advises Lookman On Transfer Row With Atalanta

Former Super Eagles striker, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, has urged Ademola Lookman to lean on experienced and trustworthy advisors as his transfer row with Atalanta drags on.

Lookman, fresh from firing Atalanta to their first-ever Europa League title, wants to join Inter Milan, who have offered…Read more

Eberechi To Join Tottenham, Seeks Champions League Triumph

England and Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze has reportedly set his sights on a move to Tottenham Hotspur, motivated by the chance to play Champions League football after Spurs’ recent Europa League victory.

According to a post by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on X on Tuesday, Eze has informed Palace…Read more