Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, August 4th, to Saturday, August 9th, 2025.

Arsenal Ready To End Trophy Drought – Arteta

The manager of one of the foremost clubs, Arsenal, Mikel Arteta, has said the team is confident that this season will mark a turning point, as the team looks to move past recent disappointments and finally clinch a trophy.

New Telegraph recalls that Arteta has not lifted a trophy since securing the FA Cup in his debut campaign

Asisat Oshoala Inspires Academy Players After WAFCON Triumph

Fresh off her 2024 Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) triumph, Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, visited the Asisat Oshoala Academy in Lagos, which she founded to give girl-children across Nigeria hope and purpose through football and crafts.

The visit was an opportunity to interact with the players, team officials and also thanked them for their support during

FIFA Rankings: Falcons Stay 36th Despite WAFCON Triumph

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have not moved up in the latest FIFA Women’s World Rankings, despite winning the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup dominantly.

The Falcons, led by coach Justin Madugu, went unbeaten through the tournament to claim a record 10th continental

D’Tigers Camp Swells To 15 For 2025 Afrobasket

The number of players in Nigeria’s D’Tigers camp has increased to 15 following the arrival of more invitees ahead of the 2025 Afrobasket Championship, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Last week, the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) unveiled a provisional roster for the tournament, with players

Ballon d’Or: No Eagles Stars As Nnadozie, Madugu Get Nominations

There are no Super Eagles players on this year’s Ballon d’Or nomination list, but Nigerian women’s football is proudly flying the flag through Super Falcons stars, Chiamaka Nnadozie and coach Justin Madugu, who have both been shortlisted for major awards.

Nnadozie is in the running for Women's Goalkeeper of the Year, while Madugu has been nominated for

Premier League Ends Partnership With LGBTQ+ Stonewall

The Premier League has said it will no longer take part in the Rainbow Laces campaign after ending its partnership with LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall.

The decision reflects a change in the league's approach to promoting

S’Falcons Goalkeeper, Coach Bag 2025 Ballon D’Or Awards

Nigerian women’s football has continued to gain global acclaim as the Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie and head coach, Justin Madugu received nominations at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.

Nnadozie, who delivered a stellar performance at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), is shortlisted for Women's Goalkeeper of the Year

Lookman’s Transfer Saga Gets Messier As Eagles Star Leaves Italy

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman has reportedly left Italy as his transfer dispute with his Serie A club, Atalanta, gets messier. According to Italian journalist Nebuloni, Lookman has left his home in Bergamo and is believed to have travelled out of the country.

He did not inform Atalanta of his destination, raising concerns at the club. Sources suggest the Nigerian

Chelsea’s New Signee, Estevão, Vows To Make Family Proud

Chelsea’s teenage signee, Estevão Willian, has reflected on his move to West London, revealing that his drive for success in Europe is rooted in a desire to repay the sacrifices his family made.

The 18-year-old forward, who impressed at Palmeiras before securing a switch to Stamford Bridge, arrived

Aiyedatiwa Sets Up Committee To Revive Ondo Football

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the formation of a new Management Committee for the Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) as part of his administration’s drive to rejuvenate state-owned football clubs and restore their dominance in Nigeria’s top-tier competitions.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State, Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed the appointments in a statement

We’ll Crash Out Early If We Keep Playing Badly, Chelle Warns CHAN Eagles

Super Eagles B coach, Eric Chelle, has said the team must improve quickly or risk an early exit from the ongoing 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Zanzibar. Nigeria’s home-based team lost their opening Group D match 1-0 to defending champions Senegal, and Chelle didn’t hide his disappointment after the game.

He blamed the loss on a lack of aggression and poor mentality from his players. "Senegal was more aggressive

Mboko Beats Naomi Osaka To Win Canadian Open Title

Canadian teenage sensation Victoria Mboko completed a dream run by winning the National Bank Open title in Montreal, battling a wrist injury and coming back from a set down to beat former world No 1 Naomi Osaka 2-6 6-4 6-1 in the final.

The 18-year-old Mboko – who started the year outside the top 300, and now jumps from 85th to 24th in the world

Iwobi Picks AFCON Over Fulham

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has made it clear that he will represent Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), even though the tournament will take place in December when the Premier League is in full swing

The AFCON is usually held in January or February, but it was moved to December this time because of

Olopade Assures Of 2027 African School Games’ Success

Nigeria has clinched the rights to host the second edition of the African School Games in 2027, beating out strong bids from Kenya and South Africa.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, pledged

6th Efunkoya Table Tennis Tournament Serves Off August 12

All is set for the 6th edition of the annual Adegboyega Efunkoya National Cadet Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to take place from August 12 to 16 at the National Stadium and Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

According to Ranti Lajide, spokesperson for the Efunkoya Sports Foundation, this year's tournament is themed "Producing