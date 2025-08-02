Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, July 28, to Saturday, August 2nd, 2025.

I’ll Give Everything For Galatasaray Fans, Osimhen Declares

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has completed a big move to Turkish football giants Galatasaray and says he will give everything to make the fans proud.

Osimhen was warmly welcomed by thousands of Galatasaray supporters when he arrived in Istanbul…

WAFCON: S’Falcons Celebrate Win With Lagos Parade

The Super Falcons, champions of the 2024 WAFCON, took the streets of Lagos on Wednesday in a victory parade to celebrate their triumph in Morocco, their tenth continental title.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Super Falcons arrived in Lagos and embarked on a trophy parade through key…

Premier League: Man Utd Scores Bournemouth 4-1

Manchester United secured their second consecutive win in the Premier League Summer Series, defeating Bournemouth 4–1 in a pre-season clash at a rain-soaked Soldier Field in Chicago on Wednesday.

Goals from Rasmus Højlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo, and teenage prospect Ethan Williams sealed…

England Beat Spain On Penalties To Win Euro 2025

England cemented their place in history with a penalty shootout victory over Spain to defend their European title at Euro 2025 yesterday.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the iconic winner at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022, was the hero again as she converted…

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz Joins Bayern Munich’s €75M Deal

Bayern Munich completed the signing of Colombian forward Luis Diaz from Liverpool, finalising a deal reportedly worth up to €75 million, including performance-related add-ons, on Wednesday.

Diaz, known for his pace, dribbling, and attacking flair, leaves Liverpool after three and a half seasons during…

Ajayi Set To Contest For 100m Title At Nat’l Trials

Nigeria’s men’s 100m champion and Paris 2024 Olympic semifinalist, Konyinsola Ajayi, is set to contest for his title at the 2025 National Athletics Trials, scheduled for August 3–5 at Yabatech, Lagos.

Ajayi claimed the national crown for the first time last year in Benin City, clocking 10.14 seconds to edge out Alaba…

CHAN 2024: Super Eagles B To Chase $3.5m

Nigeria’s Super Eagles B team stands to receive a massive financial boost if they emerge victorious at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a significant increase in the prize money for the competition…

Foreign-Born Players Flying With Super Falcons

The Super Falcons have long been Africa’s most successful women’s national team, and their recent triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco proved once again that Nigeria’s dominance is no fluke.

But behind that victory is a growing group of talented players born and raised outside Nigeria…

Time For Falcons To Win World Cup – Mikel

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has said it is time for the Super Falcons of Nigeria to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup after conquering Africa for the 10th time at the weekend.

The Super Falcons came from two goals down to defeat host Morocco 3-2 in the final of the Women's Africa…

WAFCON: Six S’Eagles Stars Donate N24m To S’Falcons After Historic Victory

In a powerful show of unity and sportsmanship, six prominent Super Eagles players have donated a total of ₦24 million to the Super Falcons following their remarkable triumph at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The contributors include Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong, alongside teammates Olaoluwa…

Lionesses Welcomed Home By Jubilant Fans After Euro 2025 Win

The England women’s football team were greeted by cheering crowds as they returned home yesterday after their Euro 2025 victory over Spain.

Hundreds of fans holding flags and banners and dressed in England kits were waiting outside Southend Airport…

D’Tigress Survive Scare, Edge Mozambique In Afrobasket Thriller

Nigeria’s D’Tigress narrowly escaped what could have been the biggest upset of the 2025 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket, coming from behind to defeat a determined Mozambique side 60-55 in a pulsating clash at the Palais de Treichville in Abidjan yesterday.

Mozambique started brightly, outscoring the defending champions 13-9 in the first quarter. The second quarter…

Viktor Gyokeres Revealed Before Arsenal Beat Newcastle

New Arsenal Player, Viktor Gyokeres was revealed to the crowd in Singapore, while 15-year-old Max Dowman was once again satisfied as the Gunners beat Newcastle 3-2 in pre-season.

Arsenal's new striker, Gyokeres, rounded up a move worth up to £64m to the Gunners from Sporting on Saturday and…

Okwaraji U-16 Football Tournament: House Committee On Sports Pledges Support

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on Sports have thrown their weight behind the forthcoming maiden Sam Okwaraji National U-16 football championship for secondary schools in the country.

‎‎The committee made the pledge recently when they received members of the organising committee of…

Masai Ujiri Launches Zaria Court Kigali, Pioneering African Sports, Culture Hub

….Zaria Group Unveils $26M Mixed-Use Hub, Lays Blueprint for Pan-African Sports-Led Real Estate Ecosystem

Zaria Court Kigali, a $26 million sports-anchored, mixed-use development, officially launched last night in…