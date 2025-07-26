Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, July 21, to Saturday, July26, 2025.

Renowned Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dies At 71

Wrestling legend and movie star Hulk Hogan is dead. years old. Hulk Hogan was 71 TMZ Sports broke the news of his passing, saying he died in his home in Clearwater, Florida, early yesterday.

The report said several police vehicles and EMTs

Boniface Ends Transfer Rumours, Vows To Stay With Leverkusen

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, has made it clear he is not leaving Bayer Leverkusen anytime soon, despite transfer rumours linking him with a move away from the club this summer.

In an interview with Sport Bild, the Nigerian star shut down

Top 10 Most Undeserved Transfers In Football History – Ranked

In football, a transfer can change a player's life. Some moves are earned through years of brilliance and consistency, while others leave fans scratching their heads, asking: "How did he land that deal?" Whether due to timing, desperation

Okoye Gets Two-Month Ban Over Betting Scandal

24-year-old Udinese and Nigerian Goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has been given a two-month ban by the Italian Football Federation over a high-profile betting scandal linked to a 2023/2024 match against Lazio.

New Telegraph gathered that Maduka allegedly

Nine Teams Can Win Title Next Season – Arteta

At least nine Premier League teams could be in the race to win the title next season, according to Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta.

For three consecutive seasons now, the Gunners

WAFCON: Tinubu Orders Full Payment Of Outstanding Bonuses, Allowances For Falcons Before Final

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full payment of all the allowances and match bonuses of the Super Falcons ahead of the final of the 2025 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations against Morocco tomorrow.

According to a press statement signed by the Chairman

Tinubu Tasks Super Falcons To Win WAFCON Trophy

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigeria’s Super Falcons to go all the way and win the ongoing 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, following their impressive semi-final victory over South Africa’s Banyana Banyana.

Reacting to the team's performance, Tinubu described

Reps Hail Tinubu For Raising Sports Budget To N113b

The Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadu, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly for increasing the 2025 sports budget to ₦113 billion, a 288 per cent rise from the ₦29 billion allocated in 2024.

Amadu gave the commendation during the maiden

Gabriela Salgado Fractures Leg, Super Falcons Pay Visit

Gabriela Salgado, a South African Forward, sustained a leg fracture on Tuesday at the 88th minute during the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Reports reveal that the semi-final match left the player

Rashford Hails Yamal, He’s Not Supposed To Be Doing That At 17

Marcus Rashford, the newest signee to FC Barcelona, has expressed admiration for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, saying the young forward is performing at a level far beyond his years.

In an interview with Spanish YouTuber xBuyer in Marbella

Alozie Relishes S’Final winner, Eyes WAFCON Triumph

Super Falcons midfielder, Michelle Alozie, has expressed her excitement after scoring the winning goal that sent Nigeria’s Super Falcons to the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a 2-1 victory over defending champions South Africa.

Alozie, 28, struck late in regulation time to seal the crucial

Africa Armwrestling Championships: S’Africa, Egypt, Ghana, Others Touch Down In Nigeria

All is now set for the 2025 African Armwrestling Championships, scheduled to kickstart at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, with the weigh-in taking place on today.

Nigeria proudly welcomes Olegs Gantimurovs, the internationally

WAFCON: Falcons Fight, Fly To Final With Victory Over B’Bayana

Super Falcons laboured to the final of the 2024 Wom en’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a dramatic 2-1 win over rivals South Africa in Casablanca yesterday.

The semifinal match, played at Stade Larbi Zaouli

Joshua Reacts Usyk Victory Over Dubois

Anthony Joshua has expressed a sense of missed opportunity following Oleksandr Usyk’s knockout victory over Daniel Dubois.

Dubois faced a crushing defeat at Wembley on Saturday

Man United Move Closer To Ndidi Deal, Meet Player’s Representatives

Manchester United have taken a closer step in the bid to bring Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, to Old Trafford this summer. Ndidi, 28, may leave Leicester City after the club dropped out of the English Premier League last season.

With just a year left on his contract, he could be available