Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, July 14, to Saturday, July 19, 2025.

Manchester United Seal Deal Worth £71m For Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United has officially reached an agreement with Brentford to sign exciting Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo, in a deal worth up to £71 million. This marks one of the biggest moves of the 2025 summer transfer window.

The deal includes a base fee of £65 million, to be paid…Read more

Arsenal Splash Record £1m On Female Striker

Arsenal Women spent £1million on striker Olivia Smith from Liverpool Women; the Canada international becomes the first women’s player to break the million-pound barrier; Smith featured in 20 WSL games last season…Read more

Ronaldo Pushing For Al-Nassr To Sign Luis Diaz

Al-Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, is pushing for Al-Nassr to sign Luis Díaz from Liverpool this summer transfer window. Ronaldo wants the Colombian to provide him with assists at Al-Nassr, according to Sport…Read more

Osimhen: Galatasaray, Napoli Reach Agreement On Bank Guarantees, Payment Plans

Galatasaray and Napoli have reached an agreement on bank guarantees and payment plans regarding striker Victor Osimhen’s transfer. This was revealed by Turkish football pundit, Yagız Sabuncuoglu, in a tweet via his X account yesterday evening.

According to Sabuncuoglu, Galatasaray will pay Napoli 40…Read more

Nigerian Referees Missing As CAF Names 75 Officials For CHAN

Nigerian referees were surprisingly left out as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled a list of 75 match officials for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which will take place in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Despite Nigerian referees recently featuring in major international…Read more

Snoop Dogg Becomes Swansea Co-Owner

Rapper Snoop Dogg has become a co-owner and investor at Swansea City after taking a minority stake in the Championship club.

Snoop Dogg was the surprise model as Swansea…Read more

Lamine Yamal Declares That Wearing Barcelona’s No.10 Shirt Is No Pressure

Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal has shrugged off any pressure associated with wearing the club’s legendary No. 10 jersey that was once famously worn by Lionel Messi.

In a press conference at Camp Nou following the announcement…Read more

Man Utd Monitoring Chelsea’s Jackson

Manchester United are monitoring the situation of Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea. According to The Times, Jackson is described as ‘weighing…Read more

Liverpool To Steal Ekitike Deal From Newcastle

Liverpool have entered the fray to sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially disrupting Newcastle United’s long-standing pursuit of the 22-year-old striker, having made their interest known in the Magpies’ Alexander Isak.

The Merseyside giants have initiated contact with the Bundesliga…Read more

Pack Your Bags, Go To Saudi Arabia, Ighalo Tells Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has urged fellow Nigerian international Victor Osimhen to accept the big-money offers from Saudi Arabia now and think about returning to Europe later.

Osimhen, 26, has been in high demand since leading…Read more

Big Battle For Lookman As Inter, Napoli, Barca, Atletico Chase Eagles Star

Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, has become one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with four top clubs, namely Inter Milan, Napoli, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid, battling to sign him this summer.

The 27-year-old winger has been in outstanding form…Read more

Bellingham Set To Miss 12 Weeks After Shoulder Surgery

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has been dropped from England’s squad for its upcoming European Championship qualifiers because of a shoulder injury.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham is expected…Read more

Lookman Prefers Barca

90 Minutes Magazine has reported that Ademola Lookman is interested in joining mighty Barcelona.

The reigning African Player of the Year has already…Read more

Liverpool Prepare £120m For Isak

Liverpool have launched a ‘record’ approach for Alexander Isak after opening direct talks with Newcastle over a deal that could be worth £120 million ($161m).

Per David Ornstein, Liverpool have made a formal…Read more

Bayern Move For Diaz

Bayern Munich have submitted their first formal bid for Luis Diaz, who has informed Liverpool that he wants to exit Anfield this summer.

However, Diaz’s current contract runs until 2027 and the Reds…Read more