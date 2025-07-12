Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, July 7, to Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Ancelotti Gets One Year In Jail For Tax Fraud

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti has been sentenced to a year in prison by a Spanish court for tax evasion – but he will not have to serve time in jail.

Mourinho Eyes Trossard

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is reportedly targeting Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard as part of his efforts to reshape the Turkish side’s frontline.

Rashford Agrees To Join Mourinho At Fenerbahce

M a r c u s Rashford has reportedly agreed to join Fenerbahce after a phone call with his former manager, Jose Mourinho, as he looks for an exit from Manchester United.

Tottenham Agree £55m Fee For West Ham’s Kudus

Tottenham have agreed a £55m fee with West Ham to sign midfielder Mohammed Kudus. The Ghana international is now set to have a medical before signing a long-term contract.

2026 World Cup: Musa Says Only Miracle Can Save Nigeria

Former Super Eagles captain and newly appointed General Manager of Kano Pillars, Ahmad Musa, has made a striking statement regarding Nigeria’s dwindling hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Police: Jota’s Car Was Probably Speeding Before Crash

All the evidence so far suggests Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota was driving when his car crashed on a Spanish motorway, and he was probably speeding, say police.

Madugu: Falcons Remain On Course For Mission X As Team Face Botswana

Super Falcons’ coach, Justin Madugu, has said the team remained on course to achieve Mission X as they file out against Botswana in their second game of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Rufai’s Unfulfilled Dream, Real Age Emerges After Death

Late Super Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, had a dream beyond football. New Telegraph can report that the football icon died without realising his dream of launching his autobiography titled ‘My Story’ before his sudden death.

Wimbledon: Djokovic Downs Cobolli, Sets Up Semis Clash

Novak Djokovic was given an early scare but continued his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon trophy and stand–alone 25th Grand Slam title when he beat Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-7(6) 6-2 7-5 6-4 yesterday to reach the semi-finals.

Benfica Ready €20m Bid For Joao Felix

Benfica plan to offer €20 million (£17m/$23m) to Chelsea to acquire half of João Felix’s transfer rights to bring him back to Portugal this summer.

FG Hails Super Falcons’ Victory

The Federal Government through the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman- Ibrahim, has expressed deep pride and excitement following the Super Falcons’ narrow but decisive 1–0 victory over Botswana in the ongoing 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), a result that secures Nigeria’s place in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament.

Gibbs-White Set For £60m Spurs Move Medical

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is set to have a medical at Tottenham on Friday before completing a £60m move.

Oparanozie Slams NFF For Poor Handling Of Women’s Football

Former Super Falcons captain, Desire Oparanozie, has voiced her frustration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), saying their lack of proper investment in women’s football could hurt the team’s future.

FIFA Snubs Unity Cup As Eagles Drop In Rankings

Despite lifting the 2025 Unity Cup in style, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped one spot in the latest FIFA world rankings, falling from 43rd to 44th.

Kanu: Enyimba Management Deserves Praise, Not Blame

Chairman of Enyimba International FC and Nigerian football legend, Kanu Nwankwo, has urged fans and critics of the club to show support and understanding, rather than condemnation, for the current efforts to reposition the club.

