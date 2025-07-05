Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 30, to Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Portuguese Footballer Diogo Jota Dies In Car Crash In Spain

Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota has tragically died in a car crash in Zamora, Spain, the Guardia Civil has confirmed to the BBC.

The accident occurred at approximately 00:30 local time…Read more

Super Eagles Goalkeeper Peter Rufai Is Dead

The Super Eagles on Thursday mourned the passing of former Nigerian goalkeeper and 1994 Africa Cup of Nations champion, Peter Rufai.

Rufai was part of the historic Nigerian squad that won the 1994 AFCON…Read more

Ronaldo Leads Tributes For Diogo Jota

Tributes from around the sporting world have been paid to Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota, after the Portugal international and his brother, André Silva, died in a car crash in Spain yesterday morning.

The player’s death at the age of 28 was confirmed…Read more

De Gea Reacts To Diogo Jota’s Tragic Death In Spain

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea, has reacted to the tragic death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in Spain on Wednesday night.

Jota, 28, was reportedly travelling with his brother…Read more

Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Thomas Partey Charged With Rape

Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Partey became a free agent this week after his contract…Read more

PSG, Bayern Tie Headline Club World Cup Q’Finals

The quarter-finals of the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup kick off this weekend across the United States, with eight clubs vying for a place in the final four. Hosted across the United States for the first time, the expanded tournament has already drawn global attention.

All the action will be broadcast live on GOtv. The action…Read more

Liverpool Ready To Offer Osimhen N15bn-Per Year Deal

Liverpool are reportedly ready to offer Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen a lucrative salary of £15 million per year to join the club for the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old forward has become one of Europe’s most…Read more

Peter Rufai True Nigerian Icon – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said the late former Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, was a true Nigerian icon.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity…Read more

Atletico Eye Lookman As Correa Replacement

Spanish club Atletico Madrid are closely monitoring Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman as a possible replacement for Angel Correa, who is set to leave the club this summer.

Correa is expected to join Tigres UNAL, ending a decade-long…Read more

PSG Eye Troubled Rodrygo

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on adding one more dimension to their already phenomenal attack, with head coach Luis Enrique pushing the club to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

The former Santos prodigy has struggled for minutes since…Read more

Al-Nassr Target Arsenal’s Martinelli

A l-Nassr are reportedly shifting their focus to Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli as they continue their hunt for a marquee left winger.

After failing to persuade Liverpool to sell Luis Diaz…Read more

NFF, Ex-Internationals Mourn As Rufai Dies At 61

Nigeria’s football family is in mourning following the death of one of its greats, Peter Rufai, who died at the age of 61.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper reportedly passed…Read more

Arsenal Set Price Limit For Lookman

A ltalanta star Ademola Lookman has emerged as a potential transfer target for Arsenal ahead of the start of the new season.

However, according to the Corriere della Sera, the Gunners…Read more

Bayern Bid To Outbid Barca For Williams

Bayern Munich are looking to pounce on the opportunity to lure Nico Williams to Bundesliga, amid lack of registration guarantees from Barcelona.

According to Sky Sports of Germany, the Bavarians…Read more

AWAN Mourns Ex-S’Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Rufai

The National President of the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), Mohammed Olagbaye, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Prince Peter Rufai, describing his passing as a profound loss to the Awori nation and Nigeria at large.

In a statement released on Friday in Lagos by the National..Read more