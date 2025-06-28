Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 23, to Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Ronaldo To Earn £178m Yearly, £80,000 Per Goal, 15% Ownership Of Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday signed a new contract with his Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr, and the terms of the deal have left tongues wagging.

According to The Sun, UK the Portuguese football legend is set to earn a staggering £178 million per year, which amounts…Read more

Man United Step Up Chase For Ndidi; Everton May Pounce

M a n c h e s t e r United are closing in on a possible deal to sign Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, from relegated Leicester City in a cut-price summer transfer.

The 28-year-old defensive midfielder, who has made over 300 appearances for Leicester since joining in January 2017…Read more

Osimhen Needs To Improve To Play For Top Clubs – Oliseh

Former Super Eagles star, Sunday Oliseh, says Victor Osimhen needs to work on his game if he wants to play for the best football clubs in the world.

Speaking in an interview on Lagos Talks 91.3FM which was monitored by our correspondent, Oliseh said Osimhen…Read more

Club World Cup: FIFA Investigates Racial Abuse Against Rudiger

Real Madrid manager, Xabi Alonso, has revealed that FIFA has opened an investigation into claims that Antonio Rüdiger was allegedly racially abused by Gustavo Cabral during their 3-1 win over Pachuca in the Club World Cup on Sunday.

The incident happened five minutes into stoppage time, after Rüdiger clashed with players from the Mexican club…Read more

Ederson Dismisses S’Arabia Transfer Rumours, Affirms Commitment To Man City

Manchester City’s first-choice goalkeeper, Ederson Moraes, has firmly denied widespread speculation linking him with a move away from the Premier League champions this summer, labelling the reports as “fake news.”

The Brazilian international, who joined Manchester City from Benfica in 2017 for €40 million, is entering the final year…Read more

After 31 Years, FG Finally Gives Houses To ’94 Eagles Players

The Federal Government has finally kept its promise to the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) by handing over houses to the players, 31 years after pledging.

One of the team members, retired striker Efan Ekoku, received a letter confirming his house allocation in Abuja…Read more

Ronaldo Extends Al-Nassr Stay

Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to put pen to paper on a new contract with Al Nassr. The 40-year-old was set to become a free agent with his current deal expiring on June 30.

Amid offers from Saudi Pro League rivals and European teams, Ronaldo has opted to remain with Al Nassr for the foreseeable future…Read more

Partey Leaves Arsenal As Free Agent

A rsenal have activated their options to replace midfielder Thomas Partey at the club. According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Partey is set to leave Arsenal as a free agent.

Romano added that the Gunners have started discussions with Brentford captain Christian Norgaard to join the Premier League…Read more

Simon Completes Paris FC Move

Paris FC sporting director, Francois Ferracci is delighted with Moses Simon’s arrival at the club.

The Ligue 1 outfit announced the Nigerian international’s signing yesterday…Read more

MKO Abiola Stadium Gets Upgrade Ahead Of CAA U-18/U-20 Championships

The MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta, Ogun State, venue of the 2025 Confederation of African Athletics U-18/U-20 Championships, is having a makeover ahead of the competition billed for July 16 to 20.

According to the chairman of the Technical subcommittee of the Local Organising Committee, Enefiok Udo-Obong….Read more

Gyokeres Threatens Sporting Over Transfer

Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres, is pushing hard for a transfer to Arsenal this summer.

After a stunning season with 54 goals for Sporting Lisbon, the 27-year-old has reportedly told the club’s president…Read more

Favour Ofili: World Athletics Confirms Turkey’s Request To Transfer Four Athletes

World Athletics has confirmed it has received four athlete transfer requests from the Turkish Athletics Federation, with strong indications that Nigeria’s fastest-ever female 200m runner, Favour Ofili, is among them.

The confirmation comes amidst swirling reports that the 22-year-old sprint star has officially begun the process…Read more

W’Cup Ticket: All Hope Not Lost, We Can Still Qualify, Says Nwabali

Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has ex – pressed strong belief that the Super Eagles can still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite trailing behind in their group standings.

As it stands, Nigeria sits fourth in Group C with seven points after six matches, trailing group leaders South Africa…Read more

Mbah Receives S’Eagles Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, on Tuesday received Super Eagles and Udinese FC goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Enugu.

Okoye, a native of Enugu State, expressed joy at returning to his roots and announced plans to launch a charitable… Read more

Ajibade From Calls For Support In Falcons’ Chase WAFCON Glory

Captain of the Super Falcons, Rasheedat Ajibade, has urged Nigerians to rally behind the national women’s team as they prepare to compete in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which kicks off on July 5 in Morocco.

The 25-year-old forward, who plays for Atletico Madrid in Spain, said the support of fans will be key to their success…Read more