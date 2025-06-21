Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 16, to Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Osimhen Can Shine Anywhere, But Let Him Decide, Says Adepoju

Former Super Eagles midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has said that Victor Osimhen is talented enough to succeed at any big club in the world, but warned against putting pressure on the striker over his next move.

Adepoju, who played for top clubs in Europe and earned…Read more

Man United Host Arsenal On Match Day 1 Of 2025/2026 Season

Manchester United will host Arsenal at Old Trafford in a blockbuster fixture on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Premier League, which officially begins with a Friday-night fixture as champions Liverpool start their title defence at home to AFC Bournemouth.

After finishing as runners-up the past three seasons…Read more

Atletico Join Race To Sign Lookman

Spanish giants, Atletico Madrid, have started talks to sign Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman, from Italian club Atalanta, as top European teams scramble for the inform star.

Lookman, 27, had an outstanding season in Italy…Read more

Real Madrid Still Playing Ancelotti’s Type Of Football Under Alonso- Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed that the team is still largely playing in the style of former manager Carlo Ancelotti, despite the recent appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach.

Courtois made the statement after Los Blancos were held…Read more

Chelsea’s Fans Wanted Osimhen Not Delap, Mikel Slams Maresca

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi, has claimed the club’s fans were left disappointed by the decision of Manager Enzo Maresca to sign Delap Liam instead of Victor Osimhen.

The young English striker made his Blues debut during…Read more

Mbappe Hospitalised For Stomach Infection

Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe, is in the hospital with gastroenteritis after missing their Club World Cup opener against Al-Hilal.

The France captain, 26, missed training on Tuesda…Read more

No Club In Europe Can Sign Osimhen, Figo Tells Eagles Striker To Consider Saudi Offer

Football legend, Luis Figo, has told Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, to seriously consider a big-money offer from Saudi club Al Hilal.

According to Figo, even top European clubs like Real Madrid…Read more

President Federation Cup: Chelle Storms Lagos To Scout Players For CHAN 2024

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, will be in attendance when Kwara United and Abakaliki FC clash in the final of the President’s Federation Cup.

The President Federation Cup final will hold at the Mobolaji…Read more

Club W’Cup: City Beat Wydad As Sundowns Win For Africa

Phil Foden inspired defending champions Manchester City to victory over Moroccan title-winners Wydad Casablanca in their Fifa Club World Cup opener in Philadelphia yesterday.

The Premier League side had seen fellow Europea…Read more

Man City, Inter Milan, Real Madrid Begin Historic FIFA Club World Cup Campaign

Football’s global spotlight turns to the United States this week as Manchester City, Inter Milan, and Real Madrid commence their journey in the inaugural edition of the expanded FIFAClub World Cup.

The revamped tournament, now featuring 32 of the world’s…Read more

Ten Hag Keen To Block Xhaka’s Exit Amid AC Milan Transfer Talks

Bayer Leverkusen manager Erik ten Hag is determined to keep Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka at the club despite growing interest from AC Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, Xhaka’s…Read more

WAFCON 2025: Falcons Star Talks Tough As Team Set For Ghana, Portugal Friendlies

Super Falcons star, Christy Ucheibe, has boldly declared that Nigeria is ready to conquer Africa again as the team prepares for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigerian ladies, who have won the WAFCON…Read more

Best Nigerian Goalkeepers Of All Time

Nigeria has produced some great goalkeepers and most of them were so good that it was almost impossible to come up with the best among them. From Sam Ibiam, Carl O’Dwyer, Eyo Essien, Emmanuel Ominunu, Olu Onagoruwa, Joe Erico, Amusa Adisa, Alloy Agu, Willy Okpara…Read more

Eagles Can Still Qualify For World Cup, NSC Boss Insists

Chairman of the National Sports Commission, (NSC) Shehu Dikko, has assured Nigerians that the Super Eagles still have a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite their slow start in the qualifying series.

Dikko, in a recent interview, said Nigeria’s qualification…Read more

CHAN: Dar-es-salaam To Host Opening Game

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday announced the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar-es-Salaam (mainland Tanzania), as the host of the opening match of the 8th African Nations Championship.

While the final match, on Saturday, August 30, at the Moi…Read more

