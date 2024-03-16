Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 11 to Saturday, March 16, 2024.

FULL-LIST: 2023-2024 UEFA CL Quarter-Finalists, Draw Date, Others

With the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League concluded, eight teams have booked their place in the quarters with the draw set to go down on Friday.

Eight Teams qualified for the quarter-finals PSG Bayern Munich…

Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Confirmed

The draw for this year’s Champions League quarter-final has been conducted today March 15, 2024, at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Former Super Eagles captain, John Obi…

Bellingham Reminds Me Of Zidane – Ronaldo

Ronaldo Nazario, the former striker for Real Madrid, has praised Jude Bellingham and drawn comparisons between him and Zinedine Zidane.

Ronaldo mentioned how much he enjoys…

Finidi May Lead Eagles For Friendlies Against Ghana, Mali

Former international, Finidi George, is likely to lead the Super Eagles team for their upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali later this month.

The team is due to play these matches during the international break between March 22 and 26, and it seems…

Team Nigeria Clinches Women’s Cricket Bronze

The Nigerian women’s cricket team achieved a historic feat by defeating the Ugandan women’s team by three wickets in the third-place match of the African Games in Accra.

This win helped them pick up the bronze…

ITTF Rankings: Quadri Retains Top Spot In Africa

Despite suffering defeat in the final of the African Games in Accra Ghana, Nigeria Table tennis star Aruna Quadri remained the highest-ranked African player.

The Nigerian International suffered a defeat in the final to the Egyptian Omar Assar which…

Team Nigeria’s Camp Faces Crisis As Coaches Protest Athletes Skipping Games

There is a potential crisis brewing in the track and field camp of Team Nigeria as some coaches object to certain athletes choosing which competitions to represent the country in.

Some athletes choose to skip the African Games in Accra, Ghana but…

African Games: NFF President Mandates Flying Eagles To Beat Senegal

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has urged the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the semi-final stage of the African Games football event.

The Flying Eagles, who reached the final of the last edition of the African Games in…

EPL: He’s Aggressive, Plays Really Well, Casemiro Hails Mainoo

The midfielder for Manchester United, Casemiro, has praised teammate Kobbie Mainoo for his contributions to the team this season.

This term, Mainoo has stunned and amazed…

Benitez, Sarri Lose Jobs In Spain, Italy

Rafa Benitez has been sacked as Celta Vigo manager after less than a season in charge of the club This comes after Celta Vigo’s 4-0 defeat against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Similarly, Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has resigned after a poor run of form left the…

Aruna Remains Highest Ranked Table Tennis Player In Africa – ITTF

Nigerian Table Tennis Champion, Quadri Aruna remained the highest-ranked player in Africa and ranked 11th in the world despite failing to win gold in the 2024 all-African Games.

Quadri Aruna was expected to drop in the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) ranking for African Games champion Omar…

BetKing, PalmPay Partner Exclusive Rewards For Football Fans

Prominent gaming platform, BetKing, and leading fintech company, PalmPay, have announced a brand partnership.

The brands are launching a collaborative "#PalmPayxBetKing Goals Galore" campaign to reward dedicated sports fans…

Alonso Gives Fresh Update On Boniface’s Return To Football

The Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface, is expected to return to full fitness in April, according to his manager at Bayer Leverkusen, Xabi Alonso.

Recall that Boniface has been battling with an adductor injury for the last three months…

Champions League: Inter Can Continue To Excel On All Fronts

Inter have been exceptional in Serie A this season, having established a 16-point advantage at the summit, but they have yet to allow domestic duties to distract them from their Champions League campaign.

It is also an advantage to Inter in their Champions League last 16 tie with Atletico Madrid with…