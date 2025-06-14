Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 9, to Saturday, June 14, 2025.

De Bruyne Completes Napoli Move After Man City Exit

Kevin de Bruyne has completed his move to Napoli after the Belgian midfielder left Manchester City at the end of the Premier League season.

De Bruyne will link up with former Chelsea and Tottenham…Read more

Eagles’ Stars Who Dazzled In 2024/2025 European Season

The 2024/2025 football season in Europe has come to an end, and several Super Eagles stars made headlines for their performances across different leagues.

From winning league titles to breaking records and helping…Read more

Iheanacho Set To Return To Sevilla, Eyes Redemption

Kelechi Iheanacho is set to return to Sevilla FC for the 2025/2026 season, aiming to redeem himself after a challenging first half of the 2024/2025 campaign.

The Nigerian striker joined Sevilla in the summer of 2024…Read more

Cunha Completes ‘Dream’ £62.5m Man Utd Move

Brazil forward, Matheus Cunha, said his “dream” had become a reality after completing a £62.5m move to Manchester United.

United activated a release clause in Cunha’s Wolves…Read more

Galatasaray Give Condition For Jackson Ove

Galatasaray are ready to take Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson if the Blues sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen on a permanent transfer.

This was disclosed by Turkish football expert Serdar Ali…Read more

Inter Appoint Parma Boss, Chivu

Champions League runners-up Inter Milan have appointed Parma boss Cristian Chivu as manager.

The 44-year-old, a former defender and youth team coach…Read more

Chukwueze Lifts Villagers With Tricycles, Bemoans Disappointing Season

Super Eagles and AC Milan winger, Samuel Chukwueze, has shown love to his hometown by donating 20 tricycles (Keke Napep) to help youths earn a living.

He made this donation during the grand unveiling…Read more

Man City Complete Reijnders Deal

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of AC Milan midfielder, Tijjani Reijnders, for an initial fee of £46.5m on a five-year contract.

The Netherlands international is Pep Guardiola’s fourth…Read more

Senegal Beating England Shows African Teams Can’t Fear Big Sides Anymore –Oliseh

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said that Africa has no reason to fear any team in the world anymore. Oliseh was reacting to the final result of Senegal’s international friendly 3-1 win against England at City Ground on Tuesday.

Recall that Senegal became the first African country…Read more

Man United Plot Shock Bid To Rescue Ndidi From Leicester

M a n c h e s t e r United are exploring the possibility of signing Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, for a cut-price fee this summer, according to renowned British journalist Ben Jacobs.

Ndidi, 28, is reportedly available for just £9 million…Read more

Maginan’s Move To Chelsea Collapses

Goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s transfer from AC Milan to Chelsea has been canceled. Chelsea is not willing to meet AC Milan’s asking price for the player.

The Premier League club considers the fee to be a “Club World Cup…Read more

Everton Join Race For Uche

Everton have joined the list of clubs interested in Getafe midfielder, Christantus Uche, DAILY POST reports.

A virtually unknown figure, Uche joined Getafe…Read more

Pogba Tipped To Play At CWC

Paul Pogba has been tipped to sign for a Club World Cup team before the tournament kicks off this month, having not played since his ban for doping

Former Manchester City star Paul Dickov has tipped…Read more

Forest Extend Aina’s Contract

Nottingham Forest have triggered the one-year extension in Ola Aina’s contract, meaning the Nigerian defender will stay at the club until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Aina, who joined Forest on a free transfer in 2023…Read more

Okowa Returns As AFN Boss

Incumbent President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Chief Tonobok Okowa, has been reelected for another four-year term.

He polled 42 votes in an unopposed election at the Congress…Read more

