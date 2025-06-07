Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, June 2, to Saturday, June 7, 2025.

Ronaldo, Messi, Others Available Free Agents In Summer Transfer Window

Many high-profile stars may be in their final 30 days with their current teams, heightening negotiations for renewals and interest from clubs pursuing free transfers.

With some players in their prime and others nearing

Chelsea Set To Offload 13 Players In Major Summer Clear-Out

Chelsea Football Club is gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, not just with potential new signings but also with several expected exits.

In a move aimed at raising funds and trimming a bloated

Eagles Eye Another Win As Chelle’s Men Face Russia In Moscow Friendly

The Super Eagles will be looking to extend their unbeaten run when they face Russia in an international friendly match today at the famous Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

Fresh from lifting the Unity Cup in London, where

Al Hilal Submit Official Bid To Napoli For Osimhen

Top Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have now after several weeks of speculations submitted an official offer to Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Top Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal Close To ‘Mini Odegaard

Arsenal are reportedly inching closer to a £38 million move for Genk starlet Konstantinos Karetsas – who has been dubbed a "Mini Odegaard" According to reports in Greece, Arsenal are 'very close' to securing an agreement for attacking midfielder Karetsas, who can also play as a winger, to join them this summer for a fee worth up to £38m ($51.6m)

Liverpool Tell Barcelona Diaz Is Not For Sale

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Barcelona to speak to forward Luis Diaz. Club sources told BBC Sport that Colombia international Diaz, one of Liverpool’s key players in winning the Premier League title last season, is not for sale.

The 28-year-old joined Liverpool from Porto in January

Leverkusen Demand €50m For Boniface

Bayer Leverkusen will demand around €50m to sell their Nigerian import Victor Boniface this summer.

According to a German publication, BILD, the former Bundesliga

Ian Wright Wants Arsenal To Break Bank For Lookman

Arsenal great, Ian Wright, has thrown his full support behind the idea of bringing Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

The former Gunners striker believes that Lookman

Boxing Legend Obisia Dies At 75

Nigeria has lost a sports legend. Former boxing champion and national coach, Obisia Nwankpa, also known as “Golden Gloves,” died early Tuesday morning, New Telegraph learnt.

A family source confirmed the news and said his body

French Open: Sinner Storms Into Semis; Gauff, Boisson Also Sail

Top seed, Jannik Sinner, cruised into the French Open semi-finals with a ruthless straightset victory over Alexander Bublik, bringing the Kazakh’s remarkable run in Paris to an end yesterday.

The Italian was in imperious form and is still yet to drop

Zidane ‘Turned Down Blank Cheques’ From EPL Clubs

Marcel Desially has said his former France teammate, Zinedine Zidane, wants the national team job. According to him, Zidane turned down offers from Manchester United and Chelsea.

Desailly claims the former Real Madrid manager was offered

Sabalenka Takes Out Swiatek To Reach French Open Final

World number one Aryna Sabalenka moved a step closer to a maiden French Open title by taking out four-time champion Iga Swiatek in a blockbuster semifinal.

Sabalenka will meet second seed Coco Gauff in tomorrow's

FIFA U-17 Women’s W’Cup: Flamingos Land In Tough Group

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, face a challenging task at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup following a tough group stage draw.

The young Nigerian side has been placed in Group D

International Friendly: Ajibade’s Brace Gifts Falcons Win Over Cameroon

Super Falcons captain, Rasheedat Ajibade’s brace was all enough for the Nigeria women’s national team to defeat the Lioness of Cameroon at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta in an international friendly yesterday..

The two goals were scored in the first half of the match

UK Threatens To Sue Abramovich Over Chelsea Sale

The British government has said it is fully prepared to take Russian businessman Roman Abramovich to court to help release frozen funds from his sale of the Chelsea soccer club that were intended to help victims of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Britain sanctioned Abramovich in a crackdown on Russian

