Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, May 26, to Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Ronaldo Secures Back-To-Back Saudi Pro League Golden Boot

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented his legacy in Saudi Arabian football by claiming the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot for a second consecutive season.

The Al Nassr forward, who turned 40 earlier this year

Galatasaray Give Osimhen One Week To Decide Future

Turkish club Galatasaray has told Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen that he has just one week to decide if he wants to stay with the team or return to his original club, Napoli.

His loan deal is about to end, and the club wants

Conference League Final: Betis Stand In Chelsea’s Way To Glory

Chelsea started their UEFA Conference League campaign as one of the favourites to win the trophy, and not much has changed as they head into the final today.

But Spanish side Real Betis could still pull off a surprise

Oliseh Gets FIFA Appointment

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has landed a new role with the International Football Association Board, IFAB.

Oliseh confirmed this appointment via his official

From Flop To UCL Finalist: The Transformation Of Dembele

Once seen as one of football’s biggest disappointments, Ousmane Dembele is now leading Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the brink of Champions League glory.

Just a year ago, the 27-year-old French forward was known

Okocha, Eto’o, Adebayor Thrill Football Fans In Somalia

Three legends of African football –Austin Okocha, Emmanuel Adebayor and Samuel Eto’o – travelled to the Somali capital during the week to thrill fans in an exhibition match which players and officials hope will help pave the way for the continent’s top stars to return on a regular basis.

The game has historically united a population of around 17

I Won’t Sign New Contract Unless Lookman Stays – Atalanta Coach

Atalanta head coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, has told the club he will not sign a new contract unless they keep at least two of his key players, including Nigerian star, Ademola Lookman.

Gasperini's current deal ends on June 30, and although Atalanta

Van Dijk ‘Praying’ For Supporters Injured At Parade

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says he is "praying for a speedy recovery" for those injured when a car ploughed into supporters at the club's trophy parade

Al Nassr Legend, Fahad Al-Bishi Urges Ronaldo To Retire

Al Nassr legend Fahad Al-Bishi has publicly called on Cristiano Ronaldo to consider retiring from professional football, claiming the Portuguese superstar has begun prioritizing personal achievements over the collective success of the club.

In a candid interview with Koora, published via VN Express

French Open: Djokovic Eases To Next Round, Norrie Stuns Medvedev

Novak Djokovic began his latest bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title with a commanding win over Mackenzie McDonald yesterday.

The former world number one ended his wait for a 100th ATP

Amazing Eagles Stars Need Career Upgrade After Crazy European Season

The just concluded European season is an unusual one on many fronts and a big season also for many top Nigerian players.

In the top continental European football event, the UEFA

Osimhen Calls Off Press Conference To Announce Transfer

Victor Osimhen has put off a press conference during which he was to announce his decision on his transfer. Fotomac reported that Osimhen was to make the big announcement on Wednesday before he called it off.

League and cup champions Galatasaray will play

NFF Reinforces S’Falcons Technical Crew Ahead Of 2024 WAFCON

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has bolstered the Super Falcons’ technical crew with the strategic return of Swedish fitness trainer, Per Karlsson, ahead of the upcoming 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

As the Super Falcons intensify their preparations

Unity Cup Tournament: Super Eagles, Reggae Boyz Clash In Final

Nigeria, winner of the only previous edition in the year 2004, will seek to retain their title against the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in a potentially explosive Unity Cup Invitational Tournament final match at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium in west London on Saturday evening (today).

This year's tournament has delivered handsomely

Heineken Lights Up UCL Final Night Across Nigeria As football fans around the globe count down to the 2025 UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, Heineken is bringing the excitement closer to home for Nigerians. On Saturday, May 31, 2025, the premium beer brand

