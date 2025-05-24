Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, May 19, to Saturday, May 25, 2025

Modric To Leave Real Madrid After Club World Cup

Real Madrid captain Luka Modric has revealed he will leave the Spanish giants after the end of their Fifa Club World Cup campaign this summer.

The 39-year-old Croatia midfielder, the 2018 Ballon d’Or…Read more

Mad Rush For Osimhen As Napoli Confirm Interest From Eight Clubs

Victor Osimhen is currently one of the most sought-after players in world football, with Napoli confirming that eight different clubs are trying to sign the Nigerian striker this summer.

Osimhen, who has been on loan at Galatasaray, is set to return…Read more

Falcons Set To Face Portugal In Pre-WAFCON Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will take on Portugal in an international friendly match in Lisbon on Monday, June 23, as part of their preparations for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Read more The friendly will serve as a key test for Coach Justine…

Europa League Final: ‘Tottenham Know How To Beat Man United Tottenham legend, Ledley King, believes his former side have a ‘huge’ advantage over Manchester United when the two sides meet in the Europa League final. The game is live on SS Football (GOtv channel 61) at 8 PM…Read more

Real Reasons Lookman, Iwobi, Others Out Of Eagles Friendlies

Some key Super Eagles players including Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Calvin Bassey asked to be left out of Nigeria’s upcoming friendly matches for personal reasons.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play against Ghana…Read more

Odegbami: 2024 Gateway Games Have Restored Objective Of Nat’l Sports Festival

Veteran sports icon and ex-Super Eagles great, Chief Segun Odegbami has lauded the organization and template of the ongoing National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024, saying that it has restored the original objectives of the founding fathers, which was initiated in the aftermath of the Nigerian civil war to foster bonding and unity among Nigerians.

Odegbami, a Grand Sports Ambassador for the games..Read more

Proud Aruna Bows Out To Calderano In Doha

Quadri Aruna may have concluded his campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, after a tough fourth-round defeat.

The proud Nigerian succumbed to Brazil’s Hugo Calderano…Read more

D’Tigress In Homecoming Abuja Tournament With Togo, Others

The Nigerian national women’s team, D’Tigress, and the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) are gearing up for one of Nigeria’s best basketball events.

For the first time, the multiple award-winning D’Tigress…Read more

Garnacho Hits Amorim After Man United’s Defeat

Manchester United winger, Alejandro Garnacho, has hit out at manager Ruben Amorim after his side’s Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

Speaking to Argentine media after the Europa League final…Read more

Bruno Fernandes Targets Europa League Final Worth? League Glory After Tough Season

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, says winning the UEFA Europa League would be a perfect way to end what has been a difficult season for the club.

The Portuguese midfielder has been one of United’s…Read more

Guinness Wraps Up Premier League Trophy Tour In Nigeria

Guinness, the bold and iconic brand from Nigeria’s foremost total beverage company, Guinness Nigeria, has successfully concluded its highly anticipated Premier League TrophyTour – delivering unforgettable experiences to thousands of passionate football fans across Nigeria.

The three-day, two-city tour, held in partnership with…Read more

Chelle Names Squad For London Tourney As NFF Confirms Russia Friendly Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, yesterday, named two separate squads for Nigeria’s upcoming Unity Cup Tournament in London and a high-profile friendly against Russia in Moscow. The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) officially confirmed…Read more De Bruyne Receives Offers From Two Clubs Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has received two offers as he prepares to leave the Premier League side this summer. De Bruyne bid farewell to the Etihad faithful on Tuesday…Read more How Much Is the Europa League Final Worth? The winner of this evening’s Europa League final between Tottenham and Manchester United could receive up to £54.4m. That figure is a combination of prize money for winning…Read more Aruna Powers Into Fourth Round In Doha Quadri Aruna underlined his elite status at the 2025 ITTF World Championships with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Germany’s Benedikt Duda yesterday, securing his place in the fourth round of the Men’s Singles at the Lusail Hall in Doha, Qatar. The Nigerian star, now the sole African contender…Read more

Share