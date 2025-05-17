Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, May 12, to Saturday, May 17, 2025

Osimhen: I Want To Be Champion Again

Victor Osimhen has said he hopes to lead Galatasaray to win the Turkish Super Lig title on Sunday to complete a league and cup double.

Tonight, Osimhen hit a brace for Galatasaray to win the Turkish Cup…Read more

I’m Far From Quitting As Man Utd Coach –Amorim

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says he has no intention of walking out on the club.

In the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s Premier League…Read more

Ola Aina Set To Sign New Contract At Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles defender, Ola Aina, is close to signing a new contract with Nottingham Forest, even as top clubs like Manchester City continue to show interest.

Read more The 28-year-old…

Man United, Chelsea Clash As Thrilling Weekend Begins

The penultimate weekend of the League season brings high-stakes action, alongside the FA Cup final at Wembley.

With two rounds left, the fight for Champions League spots…Read more

Osimhen To Return To Napoli After Loan Spell In Turkey

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen will return to Napoli at the end of the season as his successful loan deal in Turkey does not include a buy option. This means the 26-year-old Nigerian is contractually obliged to report back to Napoli at the end of the season.

The Super Eagles international has enjoyed a brilliant…Read more

Aina Blames Poor Officiating For Awoniyi’s Injury Scare

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has blamed poor officiating for the serious injury suffered by his teammate Taiwo Awoniyi, who recently underwent emergency surgery after a scary collision during a Premier League match…Read more

Alonso Receives Warning Ahead Of Real Madrid Appointment

Former Real Madrid manager, Fabio Capello has sent a warning to Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso ahead of his appointment as Los Blancos manager in the coming days.

Alonso is being lined up by Real Madrid as the replacement…Read more

Boniface Close To Newcastle United Switch

Newcastle United are in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen for striker, Victor Boniface, DAILY POST reports.

Read more According to a German publication, BILD, the deal is potentially…

774 Athletes, 162 Officials: Edo Set For Nat’l Sports Festival

Edo State will be participating in the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival (NSF),scheduled to hold in Abeokuta, Ogun State, from May 16 to 30, with a strong contingent of 774 athletes, 60 coaches, 36 officials, and 66 state delegates.

Commending Team Edo ahead of the festival…Read more

Juve Chief Debunks Interest In Osimhen

Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli insists the club is not chasing Victor Osimhen. Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, can leave the Partenopei for a € 75 million exit clause.

The Nigeria international has been consistently linked….Read more

Gyokeres To Become One Of Arsenal’s Highest Earners With 5-Year Contract

Arsenal are prepared to make Viktor Gyokeres one of their highest earners if they convince him to join from Sporting Lisbon this summer.

Gunners boss, Mikel Arteta, is in the market for a new striker…Read more

Mbah Seeks Guinness’ Partnership To Grow Sports In Enugu

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has expressed enthusiasm for a strategic partnership with Guinness Nigeria Plc to advance sports development in the state, describing Enugu as the home of sporting legends and a hub of untapped talent.

Mbah made the remarks on Friday when he received…Read more

Awoniyi’s Injury ‘Potentially Life-Threatening’ –Expert

Consultant colorectal surgeon, Gillian Tierney, has said the type of injury Super Eagles forward, Taiwo Awoniyi, suffered can be fatal.

The Nigeria international, 27, collided with the post…Read more

AFCON U-20: Goalie’s Blunder Sends F’Eagles Out As S’Africa Reach Final

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the final of the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) ended on Tuesday after a 1-0 loss to South Africa, with a big mistake from substitute goalkeeper Yakub Ajia costing the team dearly.

The match, played at the Suez Canal Stadium in Egypt…Read more

Poor Preparation Dogged Build-Up As National Sports Festival Officially Begins Today

The National Sports Festival officially begins today, but sadly, the build-up to Nigeria’s biggest sporting event has been marked by poor preparation and confusion.

Reports from the host city show that the situation…Read more

