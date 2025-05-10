Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, May 5, to Saturday, May 10, 2025

UCL: Inter Milan Edge Barcelona In Thriller To Reach Final

Inter Milan have booked their place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final after a pulsating 4-3 victory over Barcelona in the second leg of their semi-final clash at the San Siro on Tuesday night, sealing a 7-6 aggregate win.

Following a dramatic 3-3 draw in the first leg at the Camp Nou

Osimhen Bigger Than Turkish League, Says Fenerbache President

Fenerbahce President, Ali Koç, has sparked debate in Turkish football after claiming that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is “too big” to be playing in the Turkish league. Koç made the bold statement during an interview with TRT Spor, where he praised Osimhen’s quality and described him as a rare talent.

"Osimhen is a special player and a player above Turkey

Arteta Keeps Arsenal Job Despite Disappointing Season

Mikel Arteta will remain as Arsenal manager despite the club’s disappointment with the Champions League, according to a report by Daily Mail via SPORTbible.

The Gunners were knocked out of the Champions League

PSG Manager Happy To Avoid Barca In Champions League Final

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique, has admitted he is happy not to be playing Barcelona in this year’s Champions League final.

The Ligue 1 champions eliminated Arsenal on a 3-1 aggregate

Arsenal’s Champions League Hoodoo Looms Again As PSG Eye Final Berth

Arsenal’s hopes of reaching the UEFA Champions League final for the first time since 2006 face a major test as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) prepare to finish the job in today’s second leg at the Parc des Princes.

New Telegraph, had earlier reported that PSG secured

Wenger Hails Pedri As Unbelievable, Compares Barca Star To Fabregas

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has lavished praise on Barcelona midfielder Pedri, describing the 22-year-old as “unbelievable” and drawing comparisons with ex-Arsenal captain Cesc Fàbregas.

Speaking during a post-match analysis on beIN SPORTS

Ancelotti: End Of A Glorious Era At Real

Carlo Ancelotti’s time at Real Madrid is coming to an end — and with it, a golden chapter in the club’s history.

It's not official yet, but everyone knows the change

Haaland Ready, Fit To Make Man City Return

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is ready to make his return from injury this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola says.

Haaland had been sidelined since March after sustaining

‘We’ll Use Gateway Games To Establish Sports Economy’

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has emphasised that the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF) will be more than just a sporting event; it will be a catalyst for establishing a vibrant sports economy in the state.

Ogun State will host the NSF from May 16 to 30, marking

Team Nigeria Out Of World Relays

Nigeria’s participation in the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, has been officially cancelled, dealing a major blow to the country’s hopes of qualifying for the World Athletics Championships.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) announced

AFCON U-20: F’Eagles Focus On Winning Crucial Q’Final – Zubairu

Following the Flying Eagles' qualification for the next round, head coach Aliyu Zubairu has emphasised the need to immediately shift focus to what he considers the most crucial match of the tournament

Ogun Renames Stadium MKO Abiola Sports Complex

The refurbished MKO Abiola Stadium will be renamed the MKO Abiola Sports Complex after new facilities are added ahead of the 22nd National Sports Festival (NSF).

Previously, the stadium featured a football pitch with

Ola Aina, One Of Fastest Players In EPL – Ndidi

Despite enduring a difficult campaign with Leicester City that ended in relegation to the Championship, Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, has taken a moment to spotlight fellow Nigerian international, Ola Aina, for his outstanding form in the Premier League this season

Europa League: Man United Close In On Final As Spurs Face Tricky Bodo Test

M a n c h e s t e r United are just 90 minutes away from a Europa League final return to Bilbao after a commanding 3-0 win over Athletic Club in the first leg.

With the final set to take place in the Basque city

Musa Leads Eagles To London Tourney

Ahmed Musa is back with the Super Eagles as he’s set to captain the team at a four-nation invitational tournament in London later this month.

His club, Kano Pillars, confirmed his call-up via a post on X

