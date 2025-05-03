Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, April 28, to Saturday, May 3, 2025

Napoli Gives Condition To Sell Osimhen To S’Arabian Club At Reduced Price

According to II Mattino, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis will be open to selling Victor Osimhen to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for less than the striker’s release clause of 75 million euros…Read more

Ndidi Available To Leave Leicester City For £9m

It has been revealed that Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City contract contains a £9 million relegation release clause. Ndidi signed a new three-year contract with the Foxes last summer.

According to the BBC, the clause was activated when Leicester City…Read more

Wanted Man! Seven Top Clubs Battle For Lookman

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, Ademola Lookman, remains one of the hottest names in European football right now, and it’s no surprise that up to seven major clubs are fighting to sign him this summer.

The Super Eagles star is expected to leave his Italian club…Read more

Osimhen Gifts Remo Stars N10m For Historic NPFL Win

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has gifted Remo Stars N10 million to celebrate their remarkable Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title win for the 2024/2025 season.

Osimhen, who currently plays for Turkish champions…Read more

Eagles Coach To Be Paid Upfront – Dickko

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, is to be paid all his salaries up to October, according to the chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko.

The NSC chief said the Presidential Support Group…Read more

Egypt 2025: F’Eagles Edge Tunisia, Set Sights On Morocco

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles began their Egypt 2025 U-20 campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo yesterday.

Auwal Ibrahim scored the only goal of the game in the first half…Read more

LeBron James Unsure Of LA Lakers Future LeBron James has admitted he is unsure about his future. James was speaking after his 22nd NBA season concluded with the Los Angeles Lakers’ first-round playoff exit. The 40-year-old refused…Read more

Barca Favoured To Strike Hard In Semi-Final Showdown

Barcelona will approach the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan today in high spirits after clinching the Copa del Rey title with an extra-time victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid at the weekend.

In stark contrast, Inter travel to the Estadi Olímpic…Read more

Chelsea Could Be Frustrated By Djuragden

To nobody’s surprise, Chelsea and their ludicrously expensive squad have sailed through to the semi-finals of the Conference League and they are immense favourites to reach the final, having been drawn against the competition’s worst-remaining team, Djurgarden.

The Swedish outfit are currently tenth in the Allsvenskan…Read more



Remo Stars NPFL’s Victory Testament To Hard Work, Discipline, Says Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Remo Stars Football Club on winning the 2024-2025 Nigerian Premier Football League title, a milestone achievement that spotlights Ikenne and Ogun State…Read more

Man United Get Double Injury Boost Ahead Of Bilbao Clash A mad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt have travelled to Spain for Manchester United’s crunch Europa League semi-final at Athletic Bilbao…Read more How Arsenal Can Beat PSG In Second Leg – Rooney Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney, has advised Arsenal on how they can beat Paris Saint-Germain when both teams clash in the Champions League semifinal second leg tie in Paris. Arsenal lost 1-0 against PSG in the semi-final first leg…Read more U-20 AFCON: F’Eagles Begin Quest For Eighth Title With Tunisia Clash Flying Eagles will begin their chase for an eighth U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title today with a tough opening Group B match against Tunisia at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. The Nigerian side has history on their side; they beat Tunisia…Read more Bilbao Bid To Complete Man United’s Ruin Athletic Bilbao are poised to compound Manchester United’s woes as they welcome the English giants to San Mamés for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final showdown tomorrow (8pm UK time). Both teams have been involved in high-scoring affairs…Read more Udinese Goalkeeper Okoye Vows Team Will Fight To End Winless Streak Udinese goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye has expressed determination to help his team overcome their current winless run in Serie A, following a goalless draw against Bologna at the Bluenergy Stadium on Monday night…Read more

