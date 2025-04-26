Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the Saturday Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, April 21, to Saturday, April 26, 2025

Serie A Games Postponed After Pope Francis’ Death

Yesterday four scheduled matches in the top flight of Italian football were postponed following the death of Pope Francis.

The Vatican announced yesterday morning that Pope Francis

Morocco 2025: Motivated Flamingos Set To Grab World Cup Ticket In Blida

Nigeria's U17 girls, Flamingos, are firm and ready to pick the ticket for the country's eighth appearance at the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup, despite the predictably cold atmosphere of the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Blida (outside Algiers), tonight

Vardy To Leave Leicester At The End Of Season

Leicester City captain Jamie Vardy will leave the club at the end of the season but intends to continue his playing career. Announcing the news yesterday, the Foxes described Vardy as “our greatest ever player”.

The 38-year-old striker, who joined in 2012 from non-league

D’Tigress To Battle Mozambique, Rwanda At Afrobasket

The stage is set for the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket Championship, with the draw results placing Nigeria's D'Tigress, the four-time defending champions, in Group D. D'Tigress will face off against Mozambique and Rwanda in the three-team group.

Man Utd Interested In Wolves Striker Cunha

Manchester United are interested in signing Wolves forward Matheus Cunha this summer. The Brazilian, who has a £62.5m release clause in his Wolves contract, is expected to leave Molineux at the end of the season.

Multiple club sources have told BBC Sport the 25-year-old

Osimhen Can Transform Man United – Saha

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes Victor Osimhen would be the perfect signing to fix the club’s struggling attack. United have had a disappointing 2024/25 season, even after bringing in new players like Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

Both forwards have struggled to score regularly, and the team

Everton Prepare N27bn For Simon; Marseille Eye Torunarigha

English Premier League club Everton are ready to spend big on Super Eagles winger, Moses Simon. Reports say the club is planning to offer around N27 billion (about £18 million) to bring the Nigerian star to England.

Moses Simon currently plays for FC Nantes in France's

Arsenal Dangerous With Set Pieces, We’ll Prepare For Them –Enrique

Paris Saint-Germain manager, Luis Enrique, has admitted that Arsenal has strength at set-pieces. However, Enrique has insisted his team will not have a special plan to nullify it.

According to the Spaniard, they will "prepare the same

Flamingos Coach Olowookere Confident Ahead Of Algeria Game

Head coach of Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, Bankole Olowookere, says his players are fully motivated and focused on securing a second consecutive win over Algeria as they prepare for the return leg of their 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying tie.

Flamingos face Algeria on Friday night at the Stade

Osimhen, Lookman, Great But Eagles Not Yet A Team – Martins Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins has voiced his concerns about the current state of Nigeria's senior national team, saying that while the squad is packed with talent, it still lacks unity and true teamwork. Martins, who played 42 times for Nigeria, scoring 18 goals

Lookman Still Juve's Plan B If Osimhen's Move Fails Italian giants Juventus are keeping Ademola Lookman on their radar as a backup option in case they fail to land Victor Osimhen this summer. Reports suggest that Osimhen, Juventus' top transfer target

Bayern Plot Shock Move For Arokjodare Bayern Munich are eyeing a surprise move for Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare, who has been in top form for Genk this season. The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided

South African Player Dies After Collapsing Ahead Of League Game South African footballer Sinamandla Zondi died on Tuesday after collapsing in the warm-up before a second-tier match, his club Durban City said. The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital ahead

Eagles That May Move In 2025 Summer Transfer Window The 2025 summer transfer window is shaping up to be a pivotal period for several Super Eagles players. From high-profile strikers to emerging talents, Nigerian footballers are attracting significant interest across Europe and beyond. AJIBADE OLUSESAN takes an in-depth look at some of the key Super Eagles stars who could be on the move this summer

Alake Praises S'West Games For Promoting Regional Unity The Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo Okukenu IV, has given his royal endorsement to the South West Games 2025, describing it as a "brilliantly envisioned and masterfully executed sporting festival" that promises to be a revolutionary force for youth development and communal solidarity across the region. Oba Gbadebo gave his commendation while receiving

