Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, April 14, to Saturday, April 19, 2025

UCL: Arsenal Stun Real Madrid, Inter Knock Out Bayern

Wednesday night was an European night to remember as Arsenal knocked out the 15-time UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid out of the competition with a dramatic 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The result sealed a historic 5-1 aggregate win for the Gunners…Read more

Rice: Arsenal Star Leading Gunners To Unprecedented Glory

Declan Rice is quickly becoming one of the brightest stars in world football and his recent performances in the UEFA Champions League have shown just how important he is to Arsenal’s hopes of winning big trophies.

On Wednesday night, the 26-year-old midfielder…Read more

Morocco 2025: It’s Nigeria Vs Algeria

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere said on Friday that Nigeria’s U-17 girls, Flamingos, will aspire to win big in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round, first leg encounter against their Algerian counterparts on Saturday, in order to reduce the pressure ahead of next week’s return leg duel in North Africa.

“We have been working very hard to correct the lapses…Read more

Gov Aliyu Receives Nat’l Sports Torch

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for launching initiatives aimed at developing youth and sports across Nigeria.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Muhammad…Read more

Gabon Striker Dies After Falling From Building In China

Gabonese international footballer Aaron Boupendza has died at the age of 28 after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, the Gabonese Football Federation (Fegafoot) confirmed yesterday…Read more

What Eagles Must Do To Qualify For World Cup –Eyimofe

Former international, Joseph Eyimofe, has derided the Super Eagles’ toiling with the emotions of Nigerians with their performance in recent games, especially the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in one of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Olympian said Nigeria can still qualify for the World Cup…Read more

World Cup Ticket Still Possible For Eagles – Olofinjana

Former Super Eagles star, Seyi Olofinjana, believes Nigeria still has a chance to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite their precarious situation in Group C of the campaign.

After six matches in the qualifiers, South Africa…Read more

U-20 AFCON: Zubairu Names Bameyi, Jephta, 22 Others In F’ Eagles Squad

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, with captain Daniel Bameyi and striker Clinton Jephta among the key names heading to the tournament…Read more

Arsenal Good Enough To Win Champions League – Saka

Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka, has backed the Gunners to win the Champions League trophy this season. Saka spoke after leading Arsenal to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second-leg tie on Wednesday.

The England international, who missed a penalty…Read more



Aruna, African Stars Crash Out Of ITTF World Cup

Africa’s campaign at the 2025 ITTF World Cup in Macao, China, ended early as Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna and Egypt’s trio — Dina Meshref, Omar Assar, and Hana Goda — all failed to reach the second round of the prestigious tournament.

Egypt’s Omar Assar, the reigning ITTF Africa Cup…Read more

Milan, Bournemouth In Transfer Battle For Eagles Goalie

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, is attracting big interest from two European clubs, AC Milan and Bournemouth, as the summer transfer window approaches.

The Udinese, has impressed in Serie A this season…Read more

Fireworks In Madrid As Real Attempt To Overturn Big Deficit In Tussle With Arsenal

Arsenal racked up three second-half goals to secure a 3-0 first-leg lead over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals last week, and more fireworks are expected when the two reconvene at the Bernabeu this evening.

Declan Rice’s stunning brace of free kicks set the Gunners…Read more

Lyon Can Wreck Man At Old Trafford

An injury time equaliser from Lyon prodigy Rayan Cherki set this tie on a knife edge last week and the young Frenchman could play a starring role at Old Trafford on tomorrow.

Manchester United followed that 2-2 draw with a dreadful…Read more

Can Bayern Turn Tie Around Against Inter?

Inter Milan won 2-1 in Munich last week, putting them in a strong position going into today’s second leg. The Italian champions are still in the running for a treble this season, strengthened by back-to-back victories over the last seven days. Inter fell short in Europe last season but they’re looking dangerous in this season’s Champions League…Read more

Expect Cagey Affair In Frankfurt, Spurs Clash

Ange Postecoglu expects a cagey decider in Germany after his Tottenham side were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt in the home leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Spurs were left to rue missed chances and the sparkling…Read more

Share