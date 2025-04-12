Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news stories making headlines from Monday, March 31, to Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo Ventures Into Film Industry

Al Nassr player and Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his plan to venture into the film industry, as he launches his new independent film studio named UR•MARV.

This development comes through a collaboration…Read more

Champions League: Real May Sack Ancelotti After Arsenal Defeat

Real Madrid are ready to part ways with manager Carlo Ancelotti. Tuesday night’s humiliating 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first has sent alarm bells ringing within the LaLiga club.

The defeat to the Gunners came days after a league…Read more

I Won’t Try To Convince Osimhen To Join Chelsea Again – Mikel

Former Super Eagles and Chelsea midfielder, John Mikel Obi, has said he won’t try to persuade Victor Osimhen to join Chelsea anymore, after making efforts in the past.

Mikel, who won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea…Read more

UCL: Courtois Admits Costly Error In R’Madrid’s 3-0 Defeat To Arsenal

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on Wednesday, admitted to making a costly mistake during his side’s 3-0 loss to Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

The highly anticipated encounter, which remained…Read more

Chelle Ready For Ghana, Others As Brentford Hosts Four-Nation Unity Cup

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, has expressed his excitement ahead of next month’s four-nation Unity Cup tournament in London, as Nigeria prepares to lock horns with arch-rivals Ghana in what promises to be a fiery opener at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Chelle, who is keen to build a formidable squad…Read more

Fenerbahce Table New Offer To Eagles Defender

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are to put forward a new and improved offer to Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel.

According to leading Turkish publication Milliyet…Read more

Onana Worst Goalkeeper In Man United’s History – Matic

Lyon midfielder, Nemanja Matic, has hit out at Andre Onana, calling him “one of the worst goalkeepers” in Manchester United’s history. Matic commented ahead of a Europa League quarter-final first leg against his former club…Read more

Salah, Van Dijk Set To Sign New Liverpool Contracts

Liverpool are closing in on agreeing to new contracts for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. This will put an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the two players…Read more

Osimhen To Reject Clubs With Champions League No-Show, Pay Cut

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has stated that he will not join any club that does not have a guaranteed spot in the Champions League next season.

This is one of the two clear conditions he has set before…Read more

Barca Clear Favourites To Down Dortmund

Barcelona are the heavy favourites to win their Champions League quarter-final tie with Germany’s Borussia Dortmund ahead of the first leg at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys today.

The Catalan giants are on an incredible 22-game unbeaten…Read more

Rampaging PSG Can Blow Villa Away In Paris

There is genuine belief in the French capital that this could be the year PSG finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy, and they will be looking to seize the initiative when Aston Villa arrive for the first leg of their quarter-final clash today.

PSG had to do it the hard way against Liverpool…Read more

Red-Hot Lyon Can Inflict First Euro Loss On Fumbling Man United

Lyon have won eight of their last 10 games in all competitions and are fancied to continue that good run when they host Manchester United in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tomorrow.

The French side have netted 29 times in those 10 outings…Read more

Chelsea To Overcome Away-Day Blues In Faceoff With Warsaw

Chelsea are heavy favourites to win the Conference League this season but their away record is poor, so they may be forced to grind out a positive result at Legia Warsaw in the first leg of their quarter-final tie tomorrow…Read more

Lazio Hit Road For Another Victory?

Lazio head to Norway for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final aiming to continue some strong away form. Sunday’s victory at Atalanta was their third win in four on the road, which included a win at AC Milan.

The Biancocelesti have won four of their five away games…Read more

UCL: Arsenal Stun Real Madrid With 3-0 In Quarterfinal First Leg

In a remarkable display of skill and strategy, Arsenal secured a commanding 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The club midfielder, Declan Rice was the standout…Read more

