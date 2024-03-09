Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 4 to Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Henry Reveals Why Real Madrid Sold Varane To Man United

Thierry Henry, a former striker for Arsenal on Thursday claimed that Raphael Varane’s decision to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United was caused by a “knee issue.”

It would be recalled that Varane, who left Real Madrid for Manchester United in the… Read more

Osimhen Alone Is Not Enough For Chelsea – Gallas

Former Chelsea and Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has argued that Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Osimhen alone cannot solve the problem at the Stamford Bridge-based club.

Osimhen is expected to depart his Italian Serie A club, Napoli, next summer if a club… Read more

Ngannou Looks To Stun Joshua In S’Arabia

Francis Ngannou believes his strong showing in his pro boxing debut against Tyson Fury has given him confidence ahead of his bout against British heavyweight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

The former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou will… Read more

Foden Best EPL Player So Far, Says Ferdinand

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has named Manchester City’s Phil Foden as the Premier League Player of the 2023/24 Season, so far.

Foden has been impressive for Man City so… Read more

I Don’t Have Certificate To Coach Eagles Goalies –Enyeama

Vincent Enyeama, a former Nigeria goalkeeper, has expressed his desire to return to the national team set-up if given the opportunity, although he admitted that he does not have a coaching certificate yet.

Enyeama is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers to have represented Nigeria… Read more

Transfer: Chelsea Eye Nico Williams

Chelsea is hoping to sign Athletic Bilbao, Nico Williams this summer, New Telegraph reports.

Chelsea is keeping an eye on Williams, who has been a vital member of Bilbao’s team… Read more

EPL: Man City Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Liverpool Clash

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola, the manager of the team, disclosed that winger Jeremy Doku had sustained a muscular injury.

For Wednesday night’s second leg of Man City’s UEFA Champions League last-16 victory over FC Copenhagen, Guardiola left… Read more

Oyo Deputy Gov Hails Ibadan-Born World’s Tallest Basketballer

Oyo State’s Deputy Governor, Barrister Abdul-Raheem Adebayo Lawal, warmly welcomed Abiodun Adegoke, regarded as the world’s tallest basketball player, during a special visit to the Governor’s office in Agodi, Ibadan.

Accompanied by esteemed officials including Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Barrister Olasunkanmi… Read more

Leicester Boss Excited As Ndidi Returns to Action

Leicester City’s manager, Enzo Maresca, expressed his delight at having Wilfred Ndidi back in the squad. Ndidi made his long-awaited return to the field in the Foxes’ 1-0 victory against Sunderland on Tuesday evening, replacing Yunus Akgun on 73 minutes.

His comeback is earlier than scheduled as he was slated to return to… Read more

Real Madrid Manager To Face Five-Year Jail Term For Tax Fraud

The Prosecutor’s Office in Spain is seeking a five-year jail term for Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, for tax fraud.

Relevo reports that the Italian is facing two charges of having defrauded the Treasury of… Read more

Messi Needs To Retire For Anyone Else To Be Crown Best – Haaland

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has said that Lionel Messi of Inter Miami needs to give up the game so that someone else can be crowned the very best.

Haaland spoke with the media on Tuesday prior to Manchester City’s Champions… Read more

Transfer: Manchester United, PSG Favourite To Sign Osimhen

There are strong indications that Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are currently the favourites looking to sign the Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has also been… Read more

NLO Set For double Sponsorship Deals

The Nationwide League One is set to seal its biggest sponsorship deal worth multi-million naira and also announce a partnership with two foreign service providers.

The sponsorship deal which will run for four years, is record-breaking and a breakthrough… Read more

Peseiro May Stage Stunning Return As Eagles Coach

Erstwhile Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, may stage a stunning comeback to his position as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) lures the Portuguese with an improved offer.

Peseiro’s contract ended last month and the coach announced he would not… Read more

EPL: Rashford, Evans Not 100% Fit Against Man City – Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has stated that Jonny Evans and Marcus Rashford were not entirely fit for Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City.

The Premier League winners took all three points at the Etihad as goals from… Read more