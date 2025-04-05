Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 31, to Saturday, April 5, 2025.

AFCON 2025: Flying Eagles To Finalize U-20 Preparation In Abuja

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will round up their preparations for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) for U-20 in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that Aliyu Zubairu’s side…Read more

Nigeria Step Up In FIFA Rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have moved a spot higher in the latest FIFA Rankings released today. The Super Eagles are now 43rd in the world and sixth in Africa.

The team under new coach Eric Chelle beat Rwanda…Read more

Forest Battle Liverpool, Arsenal For New ‘Mahrez

Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Arsenal are all reportedly keen on Wolfsburg loanee Mohamed Amoura dubbed new ‘Riyad Mahrez’. Amoura has attracted interest from the English sides after an impressive season in the Bundesliga, according to L’Equipe.

The striker, who is on loan at Wolfsburg from Union Saint-Gilloise…Read more

Tinubu Leads Dignitaries To NDSF Opening Ceremony In Uyo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to on Wednesday, April 2nd flag off the much anticipated Niger Delta Sports Festival (NDSF) sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The festival will be concluded on April 8 with about 3,000…Read more

Haaland’s Out For Up To Seven Weeks With An Ankle Injury

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will be out for up to seven weeks with the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Norwegian was substituted in the 61st minute…Read more

African Women’s Volleyball Championship: Remi Tinubu Urges Players To Be Inspirational

Top women’s volleyball clubs in Africa have begun a battle for the top prize at the 2025 Africa Women’s Volleyball Club Championship in Abuja after it was declared open by First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu.

While charging participants to compete clean, the First Lady…Read more

Manchester Derby: Amorim Targets Third Victory Over Guardiola

Ruben Amorim seeks to secure his third consecutive win over Pep Guardiola as Manchester United prepares to face Manchester City in this weekend’s highly anticipated derby.

Both teams have endured a turbulent season, making…Read more

De Bruyne Leaves Man City End Of Season

Kevin de Bruyne has announced he will leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the season.

De Bruyne, 33, has won 16 trophies since joining City…Read more

Eagles Must Beat S’Africa To Lift World Cup Hopes –Osaze

Former international, Osaze Odemwingie, has backed the Super Eagles to beat Bafana Bafana in South Africa to brighten their chances of qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

South Africa are the runaway leader of Group C of the 2026 World Cup…Read more

Ghana To Investigate Nigerian Boxer’s Death

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has announced plans to establish an investigative committee to examine the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju.

The boxer collapsed in the third round of his bout against…Read more

Nat’l Sports Festival: Alia Receives Torch Of Unity

Benue State Deputy Governor, Sam Ode, on behalf of Governor Hyacinth Alia, has received a delegation from the National Sports Commission who presented the Torch of Unity symbolizing the formal invitation of Benue State to participate in the 2025 National Sports Festival.

The presentation, made by the leader of the delegation…Read more

Blues ‘Eyeing Summer Move’ For In-Form Ligue 1 Striker

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing striker Emanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg.

The Blues are expected to sign a new striker this summer…Read more

Liverpool Keen On Leverkusen Defender

Liverpool have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as their ‘ideal candidate’ to replace Virgil van Dijk this summer, according to a report by Fichajes.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds’ skippe…Read more

Simon Can Help Nantes Create Problems At Nice

Nantes will face Nice this evening in an important Ligue 1 match at the Allianz Riviera.

While Nice are aiming for a Champions League spot…Read more

Bayern Look To Go Nine Points Clear

A ugsburg hosts league leaders Bayern Munich this evening in what promises to be a competitive encounter between two in-form sides.

Over the last 10 matches, Augsburg rank third in the form table…Read more

