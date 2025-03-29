Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is the New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 24, to Saturday, March 29, 2025.

Ancelotti To Face Trial Over Tax Fraud

Real Madrid’s legendary coach, Carlo Ancelotti, will go on trial next week for allegedly failing to declare income to Spain’s tax office.

New Telegraph gathered that prosecutors are seeking a jail term of four years…Read more

FIFA Announces $125m Prize For 2025 Club World Cup Winners

The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has confirmed that the winners of the 2025 Club World Cup will earn up to $125 million in prize money.

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, made this announcement…Read more

WCQ: S’Eagles’ Hopes Hit Another Setback After Draw With Zimbabwe

Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier suffered another major setback after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The Super Eagles, who reignited their campaign…Read more

Cote D’Ivoire Pull Out Of U-20 AFCON Hosting

Cote d’Ivoire have pulled out from hosting the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations In a press release, the president of the Ivorian Football Federation, FIF, Yacine Idriss Diallo, stated that ‘by official letter, the Government notified the body of the withdrawal of Côte d’Ivoire as host country of the competition.

No reason has been officially given for the country’s withdrawal…Read more

Liverpool Overtake Others In Race To Land Osimhen

Liverpool have moved ahead of other top European clubs in the race to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports from Corriere dello Sport.

The 26-year-old Napoli forward…Read more

NFF Woos Fans With 500 Jerseys For Eagles

The General Secretary of NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has confirmed that the first 500 persons to buy match tickets for today’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo will get a Super Eagles’ home jersey.

“We are calling on Nigerians to come out in large numbers…Read more

2026 WCQ: S’Eagles Coach Names Unchanged XI For Zimbabwe Clash

On Tuesday, Super Eagles of Nigeria Head Coach Eric Chelle, has named an unchanged starting lineup for Nigeria’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Chelle, who took charge of his first match against Rwanda…Read more

Tiger Woods Confirms Relationship With Trump’s Ex-Daughter-In-Law

Golfer Tiger Woods has announced he is dating Vanessa Trump, the former daughter-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

Vanessa, 47, was married to Donald Trump Jr for 13 years…Read more

Operation Win W’Cup Ticket: Tinubu Orders Wike, Umahi To Release Houses, Land For Eagles

President Bola Tinubu has taken a bold step to ensure the Super Eagles qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by approving the release of houses and land to the players.

The directive was given to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory…Read more

Premier League To Have Two Summer Transfer Windows

The Premier League has announced it will have two transfer windows this summer to allow Manchester City and Chelsea to sign players before the Club World Cup.

The window will open between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday…Read more

WCQ: Obi Lauds S’Eagles Despite Draw Against Zimbabwe

The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has lauded the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their resilience and sportsmanship in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Zimbabwe.

Obi, who travelled to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to witness…Read more

Blame NFF For Eagles’ World Cup Failure, Says Success

Out-of-favour Super Eagles striker, Isaac Success, has criticised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for their role in the national team’s poor performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Success believes the NFF’s mismanagement has put Nigeria…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: NFF Activates Political Moves As Lesotho Withdraw Protest Against South Africa

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reportedly initiated political moves to ensure that South Africa faces punishment for fielding an ineligible player in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers following the withdrawal of the protest initially submitted by Lesotho.

Lesotho had initially lodged a protest against South Africa…Read more

Troost-Ekong Lights Up S’West Games As Event Rounds Off Today

The presence of Super Eagles captain Williams Troost-Ekong at the maiden South West Games 2025, which comes to a thrilling end today, momentarily electrified the games.

With the closing ceremony billed for the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium…Read more

2026 WCQ: Adepoju Reveals Why S’Eagles, Zimbabwe Draw

Former Real Madrid midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has revealed the reason for Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

New Telegraph recalls that the Super Eagles drew with Zimbabwe…Read more

