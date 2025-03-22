Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 17, to Saturday, March 22, 2025.

WCQ: S’Eagles Move Up To Third Place With 2-0 Win Against Rwanda

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, on Friday, moved up to third place in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign following a 2-0 win against Rwanda.

New Telegraph reports that it was the Super Eagle’s first game…Read more

Osimhen Becomes Nigeria’s 2nd Highest Goal Scorer (Check Out Top 10)

Galatasaray striker and Super Eagles footballer, Victor Osimhen on Friday become Nigeria’s highest goal scorer as he overtakes the legendary Segun Odegbami in the list of Nigeria’s all-time top scorers.

This follows his goal in the 11th minute of the Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup…Read more

Four Countries Qualify For World Cup

Japan has become the first country outside the hosts to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, following their 2-0 win over Bahrain yesterday…Read more

World Cup Qualifiers: Super Eagles Leads 0-2 Rwanda

Super Eagles of Nigeria coach, Eric Chelle has named a strong lineup for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, giving Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman starting roles in the match.

New Telegraph reports that the first goal came from Victor Osimhen…Read more

Rwanda Vs Nigeria: Chelle Names Super Eagles Starting XI

The head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Eric Chelle, has named his first-ever starting XI in charge of the team.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria…Read more

Mikel Obi Greatest Nigerian Footballer Of All Time – Odumodublvck

Nigeria rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has sparked a debate with his latest opinion on Nigerian football.

Taking to his X page, the ‘Cast’ crooner boldly declared Mikel Obi…Read more

Arsenal Defender, Calafiori Leaves Italy Camp With Knee Injury

Arsenal defender, Riccardo Calafiori, has reportedly left the national team camp following a knee injury sustained during Italy’s 2-1 loss to Germany on Thursday.

The injury, which Italy’s medical staff suspects to be a collateral…Read more

WC Qualifiers: Nigeria, Egypt, Ghana Set For Crucial Clashes

The FIFA World Cup qualifier intensifies as African teams continue their qualification journey with crucial fixtures across different groups on Friday.

In Group A, Burkina Faso will take on Djibouti at 17:00, while Ethiopia…Read more

Coventry Beats Coe To Become IOC President

A new Sheriff is in town as Zimbabwe’s Sports Minister, Kirsty Coventry, beats favourite, World Athletics boss, Lord Coe, to the top position at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), after she was elected yesterday, becoming the first woman, first African and the youngest to take up such a position.…Read more

Biggest Obstacle To Osimhen’s Transfer To Juventus Reported

Juventus are the main Italian club who wish to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer. And now according to Il Mattino, the biggest hurdle the Turin club face in their pursuit of the Super Eagles striker will be Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

The newspaper said Juventus will have to negotiate Osimhen’s…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: Winor-Burst For Eagles As Chelle’s Men Target First Victory In Rwanda

Super Eagles are desperate to se – cure their first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as they face the Amavubi of Rwanda today in Kigali. New coach, Eric Chelle, will be hoping to turn things around for the team, which is currently struggling in Group C after four games.

The three-time African champions are in fifth place…Read more

Rohr’s Benin Go Top Of Super Eagles World Cup group

The Cheetahs of Benin, under the tutelage of former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, are the provisional leaders of the Super Eagles World Cup qualifying group after they were held to a 2-2 draw by hosts Zimbabwe today.

Benin now have eight points from five matches…Read more

Nigeria Needs Legal Framework For Gaming – Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said it is important for the country to have in place a comprehensive legal framework for the growing gaming industry.

This was as he said the House is making strides toward…Read more

Eagles Ignore Record, Focus On Victory As Wizkid Backs Team

Captain William Troost-Ekong has said the Super Eagles are determined to break past records and secure a muchneeded victory when they confront Rwanda in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier tomorrow.

The Eagles have never beaten the Amavubi on their home soi…Read more

FIFA Eliminate Congo Over Government Interference

Congo-Brazzaville have been effectively eliminated from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers following their suspension by FIFA due to government interference.…Read more

