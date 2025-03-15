Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March 10, to Saturday, March 15, 2025.

UEFA: Man United, Lyon Set For Quarterfinal Showdown

The final phase of the UEFA Europa League has taken shape, with top European clubs set to battle for the prestigious trophy.

The knockout bracket was revealed in the latest draw…Read more

WC Qualifiers: We Must Avoid Another Heartbreak, Osimhen Warns Eagles

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has said they must avoid another heartbreak in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month as they fight to keep their hopes alive after a poor start.

Nigeria face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in must-win encounters…Read more

Sanchez Will Start Against Arsenal – Chelsea Boss

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that Robert Sanchez will be in goal when the Blues clash with Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Maresca stated this during his press briefing ahead of the game…Read more

UEFA To Discuss Penalty Rules After Alvarez ‘Miss’

UEFA says it will discuss the rules around penalties with the game’s lawmakers after Julian Alvarez’s spot kick was disallowed in Atletico Madrid’s Champions League exit.

During a penalty shootout in Atletico’s last-16 tie with rivals…Read more

Arteta Knocked For Signing England Forward

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has been criticized by the former club captain, William Gallas, for his decision to sign England forward Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

Gallas made this remark after Sterling produced…Read more

UCL: Four Clubs Qualify For Quarter-Final

Four teams have successfully secured their spots in the quarter-finals of this season’s UEFA Champions League, with four more teams expected to join later on Wednesday night.

The four clubs that have booked their place in the UEFA…Read more

No Excuses, Beat Rwanda, Zimbabwe To Reactivate W’Cup Hopes, Senate Tells Eagles

The Nigerian Senate has thrown its full support behind the Super Eagles, urging them to secure maximum points in their upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi…Read more

Simon Doubtful, Tella Out Of Eagles’ World Cup Qualifiers

Nigeria’s Super Eagles face a major setback ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe, as winger Nathan Tella has been ruled out due to injury just as Moses Simon remains a doubt, raising concerns for new head coach Eric Chelle.…Read more

Nico Williams Inspires Bilbao To Europa League Quarters

Euro 2024 winner, Nico Williams on Thursday delivered a match-winning performance, scoring twice as Athletic Bilbao overturned a first-leg deficit to defeat AS Roma 3-1, sealing a 4-3 aggregate victory and securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

In a dramatic night of European football, Eintracht Frankfurt…Read more

Atalanta Raise Asking Price For Lookman

Italian Serie A club Atalanta may have agreed in principle for Ademola Lookman to leave this summer even with two years left on his contract, but they also want to make the most from this departure financially.

Atalanta’s initial asking price for the Super Eagles…Read more

Pinnick Falls To CAF Politics, Loses FIFA Seat

Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, has lost his bid to retain his seat on the FIFA Council. In a tightly contested election at the 14th CAF Extraordinary Congress in Cairo, Egypt, yesterday, Pinnick, who gained the seat four years ago, missed out by just one vote.

By implication, Nigeria has no representation on word…Read more

Arsenal Set To Stroll Into Last-Eight

Arsenal are on the verge of securing their place in the Champions League quarter-finals as they host PSV Eindhoven for the second leg of their last-16 clash today.

The Gunners hold a commanding 7-1 advantage…Read more

Henry Snubs Salah, Mbappe, Names Favourite To Win Ballon d’Or

France football legend Thierry Henry has said Barcelona’s Raphinha is his favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

New Telegraph recalls that Raphinha scored twice against Benfica…Read more

W’Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Drops Musa, Iheanacho As Eagles Coach Names 23 For Rwanda, Zimbabwe

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, and fellow striker Kelechi Iheanacho are two of the biggest stars that didn’t make the final 23-man squad for the forthcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Coach Eric Chelle yesterday pruned the initial 39- man provisional…Read more

Trial Over Maradona’s Death Begins In Argentina

Argentina will begin a trial this week into the medical team of late soccer icon Diego Maradona over homicide by negligence, a case that has charged up emotions in the country where the World Cup winner still commands almost God-like reverence.

The trial, expected to last for months, starts on Tuesday…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

