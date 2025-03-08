Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, March3 to Saturday, March 8, 2025.

FIFA Rankings: Falcons Stay As Africa’s Best; Banyana Banyana Fall

Nigeria’s Super Falcons have retained their status as Africa’s best women’s football team in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released yesterday.

The nine-time African champions remain unmoved…Read more

Neymar Returns To Brazil Squad After 17-Month Absence

Neymar has been recalled to the Brazil squad after a 17-month absence for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina.

The Santos forward has not featured for the Selecao…Read more

2026 W’Cup Final To Feature Half-Time Show

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has confirmed that the final of the 2026 World Cup will feature a halftime show for the first time in the tournament’s history. Infantino also revealed yesterday that the World Cup would “take over” Times Square during the final and thirdplace match.…Read more

Sociedad Hold Man United As Eagles Star Stun Mourinho

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16 clash.

While Man United were the better side on the night…Read more

Juventus Face Toughest Battle To Sign Osimhen

Manchester United, PSG and Arsenal are among the top clubs who hope to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer with Juventus now said to be the interested team who face the most hectic time to get the Super Eagles striker.

Napoli have placed a release clause of around 75 million euros…Read more

Where Will Lookman Play Next Season As Europe Scrambles For Eagles Star?

Ademola Lookman is a key player in the upcoming summer transfer market, with several top European clubs showing interest in the Atalanta striker.

Although his contract runs until summer 2026, recent criticism…Read more

Ferdinand Speaks On Salah’s Chances Of Winning 2025 Ballon d’Or

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has expressed his perspective about Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or this year.

While Ferdinand acknowledges that Mohamed Salah…Read more

FIFA Considers Expanding World Cup To 64 Teams

FIFA has revealed that it will review a proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams. The 2030 edition of the tournament will mark the centenary of football’s marquee event…Read more

Valencia’s Financial Troubles May Block Sadiq’s Permanent Move

Valencia wants to keep Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq after his loan spell from Real Sociedad, but financial challenges could make it difficult. Sadiq joined the club on loan in January 2025 with an option to buy at the end of the season.

However, Sociedad’s £10 million (£8.5 million) asking price…Read more

I Haven’t Missed Paying My Tithe Since 2005 – Ighalo

Super Eagles footballer, Odion Jude Ighalo has revealed that he has never missed paying his tithe since he started in 2005.

Speaking in a recent interview with Rasheedat Ajibade…Read more

Man United Face Tough Sociedad Test As Chelsea Target Conference Glory

Manchester United will look to forget their domestic struggles when they travel to Spain to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round of 16 today.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup last weekend,..Read more

Elijah Hails Musa’s Return To Eagles

Former international, Sam Elijah, has backed the decision to recall veteran forward, Ahmed Musa, to the national team, saying that his leadership and experience are crucial assets to the Super Eagles’ quest to win the ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

The new Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, included Musa…Read more

PSG Look To Overpower Liverpool In High-Stakes Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool are set to collide in a high-octane Champions League last 16 showdown at the Parc des Princes, with both European heavyweights eyeing a spot in the quarter-finals.

While Liverpool arrive as one of the tournament’s…Read more

PSG Boss, Luis Enrique Wary Of Liverpool’s ‘Fighter Jets’ In UCL Clash

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has said his side needs to be careful against Liverpool’s “three fighter jets in attack” during their Champions League round-of-16 match today.

PSG had a struggling start to the season but found…Read more

Dikko To Chair Newstap/SWAN Five Star Sports Award

Organisers of the maiden Newstap/SWAN Five Star Sports Award have announced the boss of the National Sports Commission, Mallam Shehu Dikko, as the Chairman of the prestigious award.

According to a statement signed by the Editor of Newstap…Read more

