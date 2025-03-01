Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 24 to Saturday, March 1, 2025.

Neymar: I Taught Messi How To Take Penalties

Brazilian football superstar Neymar Jr has revealed that he actually taught Lionel Messi how to take spot kicks.

Neymar disclosed on the Podpah podcast that the former Barcelona…

Arsenal’s Title Bid May End In Jeopardy At Forest

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League could suffer another blow when they travel to The City Ground to face Nottingham Forest today.

The Gunners, who suffered a shocking defeat to West Ham…

We Want To Sell Osimhen ‘As Soon As Possible’ – Napoli Boss

Napoli sports Director Giovanni Manna has said they hope to sell Victor Osimhen as quickly as possible in the summer. He said a quick resolution of Osimhen’s future will ensure Napoli avoids the high drama last summer around the striker.

"Victor will always be a hot topic of debate, and not just…

Tottenham Eye Historic Win As Man City Come Calling

A slice of English football history is on the line for Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening when Ange Postecoglou’s men host Premier League champions Manchester City in the pick of the midweek fixtures.

Having already slain the Citizens twice while defeating Manchester United…

Ronaldo Nazario Reveals Why He Left Barcelona

Brazil legend, Ronaldo Nazario has said he actually wanted to stay at Barcelona counter to the club’s decision not to extend his contract.

The two-time World Cup winner spoke in an interview with DAZN…

Eagles Coach Weighs Best Strike Partner For Osimhen

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is considering the ideal strike partner for Victor Osimhen as Nigeria prepares for a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Rwanda next month.

A team insider told SCORENigeria that Chelle plans to deploy…

Mikel Slams Carragher Over AFCON Disrespect

Former Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has strongly criticized ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher for his dismissive comments about the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Nigerian legend, who won the tournament in 2013…

Liverpool Can Move Closer To Premier League Title With Newcastle Win

Liverpool will take another step towards the Premier League title when they host Newcastle United at Anfield today.

The Reds are currently at the top of the table with 64 points from 27…

Man United’s Dorgu Banned For Arsenal Clash

Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu will serve a three-match ban after being shown a straight red card during their 3-2 win over Ipswich on Wednesday night.

The 20-year-old was making only his third appearance…

Liverpool Desperate To Replace Salah With Lookman

Liverpool are eyeing Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

According to reports from Sky Sports, the Reds…

Liverpool’s Coach Unhappy With Nunez’s Work Rate

Liverpool’s Manager, Arne Slot, has expressed his disappointment in striker, Darwin Nunez’s work ethic during his performance in the last two matches.

The Uruguayans entered the game as a second-half…

I’m Yet To Decide My Future But I Love Galatasaray, Says Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has finally addressed speculation about his future as transfer rumours continue to swirl regarding where he will play next season.

The Nigerian striker is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

Igoche Hails D’Tigers’ 2025 Afrobasket Qualification

Basketball promoter and founder of the Mark D’ Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, has commended D’Tigers’ performance under the guidance of Coach Abdulrahman Mohammed after the team secured their passage to the 2025 Afrobasket.

He praised the players for their resilience and determination…

Aruna, Meshref, Others Justify Status At ITTF Africa Cup

Defending champions Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and Dina Meshref of Egypt, along with Egypt’s Omar Assar and Hana Goda, showcased flawless performances at the 2025 ITTF Africa Cup, advancing to the knockout stage of the prestigious tournament.

Aruna dominated his preliminary matches, securing convincing 3-0 victories…

Fenerbahce Reacts To Mourinho’s Racist Comment

Fenerbahce has reacted to the accusations that its first-team manager, Jose Mourinho, made ‘racist statements’ after the 0-0 draw against Galatasaray on Monday.

Galatasaray issued their statement first, claiming…

