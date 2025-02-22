Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 17 to Saturday, February 22, 2025.

CAF Election: Appeals Committee Overturns Eto’s Ban

Eight months after being sanctioned for serious ethical violations, FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o has received a major reprieve.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeals

Chukwueze Outperforms Leao, Lookman In Serie A Stat

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, ranks among the top five wingers and attacking midfielders in Serie A for ball-carrying frequency this season.

Despite struggling for regular playing time at AC Milan

Ex-Spaniash FA Boss Rubiales Fined For World Cup Kiss

Spain's former football federation boss Luis Rubiales has been found guilty of sexual assault for kissing player Jenni Hermoso without her consent and ordered to pay a fine of €10,800 (£8,942), Spain's High Court has ruled.

Messi Scores First 2025 Goal With Inter Miami

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, on Thursday morning, February 20 scored his first official goal in 2025 with Inter Miami.

Messi led Inter Miami to beat Kansas City 1-0 in the Concacaf

UCL: Mbappe Reveals Club He Wants To Face In Round Off 16

Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe, has said he wants to face Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen next in the Champions League.

Mbappe who spoke after netting a hat-trick as Madrid beat Manchester City 3-1

Galatasaray Fans To Raise Cash For Osimhen Transfer

Galatasaray fans plan to raise part of the cash for the transfer of Victor Osimhen at the end of the season

Bellingham Given Two-Match La Liga Ban

Jude Bellingham has been banned for two La Liga matches following his red card in Saturday’s draw with Osasuna.

The Real Madrid midfielder

W’Cup Qualifiers: We Must Rally Around Chelle To Succeed –Ekpo

Former Super Eagles' star, Friday Ekpo, has called on all ex-internationals and fans of the national team to rally around the new coach of the team, Eric Chelle, ahead of the remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers starting with the two games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March

S’Eagles Coach, Chelle Gets New House In Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Wednesday, secured a housefor Super EaglesHead Coach, Eric Chelle in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph gathered that the house

UCL: Lookman Fires Back At Atalanta Boss, Gasperini

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Ademola Lookman has expressed unhappiness over the criticism he was subjected to for missing a penalty in Atalanta’s 3-1 defeat to Brugge in the Champions League knockout round play-offs on Tuesday.

After the 3-1 defeat which ended Atalanta's run in the Champions League

Champions League: Guardiola’s Army Desperate For Real Miracle In Spain

Manchester City travel to Spain on Wednesday, needing a win against Real Madrid at the Estadio Bernabeu to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Pep Guardiola's team must overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg after a dramatic encounter in Manchester

Courtois Names Ex-Player Real Madrid Is Missing This Season

Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois has admitted that the Los Blancos miss former midfielder, Toni Kroos this season.

Recall that Courtois and Kroos played together from 2018

UCL Playoff 2nd Leg: Who Will Advance To Round Of 16

The stage is set for the UEFA Champions League’s knockout phase playoff second-leg fixtures scheduled to take place on on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

New Telegraph recalls that the first-leg playoff fixtures were played

Zverev Blasts Sinner’s Doping Verdict

A lexander Zverev has described the “whole process” of Jannik Sinner’s doping case and the length of the Italian’s ban as “strange.”

Sinner has been suspended from tennis for three months

Lookman Still Doubtful As Atalanta Set For Brugge Showdown

Atalanta may have to face Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League playoff second leg without Ademola Lookman, as the Nigerian forward is still recovering from a knee injury

