Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 10 to Saturday, February 15, 2025.

Ballon d’Or Banner Motivated Me Against Man City – Vinicius

Vinicius Junior claimed he was fired up by Manchester City’s fans’ banner after playing a starring role in Real Madrid’s dramatic Champions League victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The visiting side were greeted by a huge flag prior to Tuesday’s play-off…Read more

Nistelrooy Embraces Rivalry Ahead Arsenal Clash

Leicester City manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy has relished the intensity of football’s fiercest rivalries as he prepares to face Arsenal in a crucial Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 15.

With Leicester battling relegation and Arsenal chasing…Read more

Mikel Arteta Faces Media Ahead Of Arsenal, Leicester City Match

On Friday, Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta will address the media at the Sobha Realty Training Centre ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

The biggest talking point is the season-ending injury to Kai Havertz…Read more

U-20 AFCON: Flying Eagles In Group Of Death, Face Egypt, Africa, Morocco

It is going to be a big battle for the Nigeria U-20 team to qualify for the Chile 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup after finding themselves in what is regarded as the ‘Group of Death’ following the draw for this year’s Africa U-20 Cup of Nations, scheduled for Cote d’Ivoire between April 26 and May 18, 2025…Read more

Liverpool’s Manager Banned For Two Matches After Red Card

Liverpool manager, Arne Slot has been slammed with a two-match touchline suspension following his red card during a heated argument in the 2-2 draw against Everton.

The match saw Liverpool poised to increase their Premier League…Read more

No Alcohol At 2034 World Cup, Says Saudi Ambassador

No alcohol will be allowed at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, says the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom…Read more

Chelsea To Sign Swedish Messi Amid Interest From Man Utd

Chelsea are keen on signing Roony Bardghji, also known as the ‘Swedish Lionel Messi,’ from FC Copenhagen.

The Blues are expected to complete the deal in the 2025 summer transfer window…Read more

2026 World: FIFA Suspends Congo, Pakistan, Russia

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced the suspension of the football federations of Pakistan and Congo.

New Telegraph gathered that these suspensions add to the existing ban…Read more

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers Pay Tribute To Wigwe

One year after his demise, organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, have paid tribute to the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, describing him as a motivator, excellent manager and pillar of road race in Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba…Read more

UCL: Ancelotti Names Guardiola Champions League Best Coach

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has finally named Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola as the ‘best coach in the UEFA Champions League’ competition.

New Telegraph reports that Man City will on Tuesday night…Read more

Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Nigerian-Born Ojomo On Super Bowl Victor

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated Nigerianborn American football defensive tackle Moro Ojomo for his Super Bowl LIX victory with the Philadelphia Eagles.…Read more

Champions League: Man City, Real Begin Battle For Survival

Real Madrid and Manchester City are set to renew their thrilling Champions League rivalry, but this time under very different circumstances.

The two European giants have faced each other in each of the last four seasons…Read more

Atalanta Sweat On Lookman’s Fitness Ahead Of UCL Playof

Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, has confirmed that Super Eagles star, Ademola Lookman, is still recovering from a bruise sustained against Napoli on January 18, which he aggravated in training on January 28.

The injury ruled him out of Atalanta’s UEFA Champions League…Read more

Super Bowl 59: Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Team Loss

On Monday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes said their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 was “The worst thing in the world”.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Eagles pulled…Read more

S’Eagles Coach, Chelle Sets To Watch NPFL Matches

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Eric Chelle, is set to return to the country before the end of the month to scout players in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Chelle, who was appointed Super Eagles head coach in January…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: