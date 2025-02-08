Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 3 to Saturday, February 8, 2025.

NCAA Changes Policy On Men In Women’s Sports After Trump’s Executive Order

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has announced that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has officially changed its policy, banning men from participating in women’s sports.

The decision, according to the statement issued by President…Read more

2026 World Cup Qualifier: S’Eagles To Fly Directly To Kigali

The Super Eagles of Nigeria footballers are set to fly directly to Kigali, Rwanda, from their respective bases for their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match against the Amavubi of Rwanda.

New Telegraph reports that the match, scheduled for Friday…Read more

Liverpool Thrash Spurs To Reach League Cup Final

On Thursday, Liverpool overturned a first-leg deficit to reach the League Cup final with a 4-0 win over Tottenham, ramping up the pressure on Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai…Read more

Real Legend Marcelo Retires From Football At 36

Former Real Madrid left-back, Marcelo has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

The Brazilian announced in a video post via his X account…Read more

Man United’s Martinez Suffers ACL Injury

Manchester United has announced that Lisandro Martinez has sustained a significant Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury in his knee, which is expected to sideline the 27-year-old centre-back for the remainder of the season.

New Telegraph recalls that Martinez sustained the injury…Read more

Forget Chelsea, Others, Oparaku Tells Osimhen

Former Super Eagles defender, Mobi Oparaku, has advised Victor Osimhen to choose Saudi Arabia over Chelsea, Manchester United or other clubs in Europe when he leaves Galatasaray this summer.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli…Read more

Simon Nominated For Goal Of The Month Award

Moses Simon is in the running for Ligue 1 Player of the Month for December/January, DAILY POST reports.

The Nantes winger is among the five players nominated…Read more

Guardiola Is Not Mentally Well’

Former Arsenal captain, Thierry Henry, has claimed that Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, is “not mentally well” amid his split from wife Cristina Serra and his team’s challenging season.

City’s 5-1 thrashing in the hands of Arsenal on Sunday…Read more

LaLiga: Flick Confirms Barcelona’s First-Choice Goalkeeper

Barcelona manager, Hansi Flick has confirmed that Wojciech Szczesny is his first-choice goalkeeper.

Szczesny has been selected more frequently than Inaki Pena…Read more English-Born Nigerian Footballer In Coma After Car Hit English-born Nigerian footballer Jordan Chiedozie is currently battling for his life after being hit by a car. It has been revealed that he’s now in a coma…Read more Transfer: Joao Felix Moves To AC Milan On Loan Chelsea forward, Joao Felix has finally completed his loan transfer to AC Milan that will last until the end of the current season. The Italian club has agreed to pay a loan fee of £5 million…Read more U-19 Women’s Basketball: Junior D’Tigress Face Canada, Two Others In Group B FIBA has announced the groupings for the 2025 U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, and Nigeria’s Junior D’Tigress will compete in a tough Group B The draw, held on Tuesday, placed Nigeria alongside Canada, China, and Portugal. This will be the Junior D’Tigress’ first-ever appearance…Read more Arsenal, Liverpool Seek Carabao Cup Final Spot Premier League title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool face up – hill battles as they seek to overturn first-leg deficits in their Carabao Cup semifinal clashes. Arsenal, trailing 2-0 from the first leg against Newcastle…Read more Chukwueze’s Deadline Day Move To Fulham Collapses Samuel Chukwueze’s proposed deadline-day transfer to Fulham collapsed after AC Milan and the Premier League club failed to reach an agreement…Read more 2028 Olympics Won’t Be A Jamboree – Yusuf Alli The next Olympic Games in Los Angeles will not be a jamboree for Nigerian athletes declared the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), of the National Sports Commission’s Elites Athletes and Podium Board, Yusuf Ali. He said after the board was inauguration in Abuja that only the medal…Read more

