Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 27 to Saturday, February 1, 2025.

Ronaldo Becomes First Footballer To Achieve 700 Historic Feat

Former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has achieved another milestone in football.

Following this milestone, Ronaldo has now become…Read more

UEFA Champions League Knockout Phase Play-Off Draw Confirmed (Full List)

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off draw for this season has been conducted on Friday, January 31.

New Telegraph gathered that the eight teams have progressed…Read more

AFCON 2025: Nigeria Up Against Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Eleven months away from the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals, the Super Eagles already know their group phase opponents, following a colourful draw ceremony at the Mohamed V Theatre in Rabat yesterday evening.

The three-time champions must negotiate a group C…Read more

2025 AFCON: Joseph Yobo Insists Super Eagles Will Win

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Joseph Yobo has expressed optimism about Nigeria’s chances of winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after the draw in Morocco on Monday, January 27.

New Telegraph reports that the Super Eagles will face…Read more

Saudi Club Sack Gerrard After 18 Months In Charge

Steven Gerrard has left his role as manager of AlEttifaq by mutual consent after 18 months in charge. The former Aston Villa and Rangers boss joined the Saudi Arabian club in July 2023.

Ex-England and Liverpool midfielder Gerrard signed…Read more

I Cried Every Night After My Move To Europe –Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA, said the senior national team must qualify for the

2026 FIFA World Cup to regain the confidence of the fans. Excerpts:

How has it been returning to the Nigerian League and playing…Read more

UCL: Matchday 8 Results, Qualified, Play-Offs, Eliminated Teams

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) phase came to an end on Wednesday night with a dramatic display from eighteen fixtures around Europe.

New Telegraph recalls that the competition changed…Read more

Al Hilal, Neymar Reach Agreement To End Contract

Al-Hilal forwarder, Neymar (jr) on Monday officially ended his 18-month stint in the Saudi Arabia pro league as his club announced the mutual termination of his contract.

New Telegraph recalls that the Brazilian International…Read more

Akpom Reaffirms Desire To Play For Nigeria

Ajax striker, Chuba Akpom, has once again reaffirmed his desire to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of any football competition.

The 29-year-old was born in London to Nigerian parents…Read more

How Lamine Yamal Can Be Greater Than Pele – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck has stirred reactions online after revealing the only way the rising football star, Lamine Yamal can be greater than Pele

Odumodublvck took to his X page to share his opinion…Read more

Boniface Set To Resume Training After Failed Al-Nassr Move

Bayer Leverkusen manager, Xabi Alonso, has confirmed that Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface, will resume training immediately following the collapse of his potential move to Al-Nassr.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation for Die Workself…Read more

2026 World Cup: Failure To Qualify Would Be Disastrous –Nwosu

Former Super Eagles playmaker and a member of the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON, Henry Nwosu, has warned that missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament would be a huge setback for Nigerian football.

Despite the uncertainty, Nwosu remains optimistic…Read more

AFCON 2025: We’re Not Scared Of S’Eagles – Tanzanian Coach

On Thursday, Tanzania’s head coach, Hemed Suleiman Ali said his team will be ready for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and their other Group C opponents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

New Telegraph reports that former, champions Tunisia…Read more

Everton Set Sight On Awoniyi In Late Transfer Push

With the winter transfer window closing in less than 48 hours, Everton FC have reportedly entered the race to sign Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi.

The 27-year-old Nigerian forward has seen limited playing…Read more

Napoli Rejects Gala’s Offer For Osimhen As Sociedad Target Chukwueze

Serie A club, Napoli, have turned down a €65 million offer from Galatasaray for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

Reports from Il Corriere dello Sport say the Turkish champions…Read more

AFCON 2025: Agali, Shorunmu Raise Alarm Over Tricky Group

Two ex-internationals, Victor Agali and Ike Shorunmu, have both warned the Super Eagles against their Africa Cup of Nations group.

They claim that the group is rather tricky and not simple…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us: