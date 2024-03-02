Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, February 26 to Saturday, February 24, 2024.

Peseiro Dumps Super Eagles, Rejects New Offer

Jose Peseiro has rejected an offer to continue in his role as the Super Eagles coach, New Telegraph reports.

The Portuguese who guided the Eagles to the semifinal of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, (AFCON formally informed his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation, on Friday that he would… Read more

Pogba Vows To Appeal Four-Year Doping Ban

Paul Pogba has been suspended from soccer for four years, it was announced yesterday, after testing positive for a banned substance in August 2023, according to Reuters.

The Juventus star was provisionally suspended by Italy’s national anti-doping tribunal (NADO Italia) in September… Read more

Transfer: Troost-Ekong Reveals Where Osimhen Will Play Next Season

The vice-captain of the Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong, has revealed where his countryman, Victor Osimhen would play football next season.

The €130 million release clause in Osimhen’s contract indicates that he is anticipated to leave Serie… Read more

Osimhen Has No Injury, Only Tired – Napoli Coach

Napoli interim manager, Francesco Calzona has revealed that Victor Osimhen didn’t sustain an injury before he came off in his side’s 1-1 draw with Cagliari on matchday 26 of the Serie A game.

New Telegraph reports that the Super Eagles forward had to be forced off in the 85th minute of the encounter and was replaced by Giovanni Simeone, thereby prompting concern that he had… Read more

Liverpool Edge Chelsea To Win Carabao Cup

Liverpool have been crowned the winners of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup after a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in extra time at Wembley yesterday.

Starting the competition with home wins over AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Blackburn Rovers, the Blues then needed a stoppage-time… Read more

Pogba’s Wife Sends Powerful Message After Football Ban

Paul Pogba’s wife, Zulay, has taken to her Instagram page to stand up for her embattled husband who was found guilty on Thursday, February 29, of using a banned substance to enhance his performance on the pitch.

Paul Pogba, who had the best football career at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, returned to the… Read more

Algeria Appoints Petkovic Desert Warriors Head Coach Over Peseiro

The Algeria Football Federation on Thursday said that Bosnian Vladimir Petkovic will lead the Desert Warriors as their new head coach.

New Telegraph reports that Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro was a candidate for the position but… Read more

Transfer: Mikel Obi Urges Osimhen To Join Chelsea

John Mikel Obi, a former midfielder for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, has urged Napoli Striker, Victor Osimhen to sign with Chelsea.

Osimhen’s release clause is worth up to €130 million, which is what his future team could have to… Read more

EPL: Timber Not Ready To Be Part Of My Squad – Arteta

Mikel Arteta, the Manager of Arsenal, has maintained that summer signing, Jurrien Timber is not prepared to be a member of his team.

Ahead of Arsenal’s next Premier League match against Sheffield United, Arteta addressed the… Read more

EPL: If You Doubt Me Good, Rashford Hits Critics

Marcus Rashford, a Manchester United forward has revealed that he doesn’t care how people feel about him.

Rashford made this statement while maintaining hope that the Manchester United team would… Read more

Osimhen Equals Maradona’s Record At Napoli

Nigerian professional footballer, Victor Osimhen has joined legendary figures, Diego Maradona and Attila Sallustro as the only players with an incredible goal-scoring record for Napoli.

Following his remarkable performance in the Serie A against Sassuolo where he scored a hattrick… Read more

Red-Hot Osimhen Fires Hat Trick In Napoli’s 6-1 Rout

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has sustained his scoring form for Napoli since he returned from the 2023 African Cup of Nations AFCON as he hit a hat trick in his club’s 6-1 rout of Sassuolo yesterday.

Napoli came into yesterday’s game after a four-match… Read more

EPL: Arteta May Dump Arsenal For Man Utd – Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand, a former England defender has said that Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, might sign a contract with Manchester United.

Ferdinand disclosed this on Monday’s episode… Read more

Chelsea Meet Osimhen’s Agents To Discuss Contract Terms

Chelsea have stepped up their chase for Super Eagles and Napoli Striker, Victor Osimhen as they have opened talks with his agent over his personal terms.

Chelsea are among the top European clubs gunning for Osimhen and so have begun discussions… Read more

Premier League Reduces Everton’s 10-Point Deduction To Six

Everton has regained four points in its latest bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Following an appeal, Everton’s 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules… Read more