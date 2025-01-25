Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 20 to Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Nigeria To Bid For 2031 African Games Hosting Rights

Nigeria has indicated interest in hosting the 2031 African Games, following a meeting between the National Sports Commission’s Chairman, Shehu Dikko, and African Union Commissioner, Minata Samara Cessounma, at the recently concluded Interregional African Ministerial meeting in Banjul, Gambia…Read more

UCL: 15 Teams Qualify For Round Of 16, Knockout Stages

Following Wednesday’s night results, at least 15 teams have booked their places in both the Round of 16 and knockout stages of this season’s European Champions League.

New Telegraph reports that the new-look 36-team format…Read more

World Cup Qualifiers: Chelle Meets NFF On Strategy To Secure Ticket

S u p e r E a g l e s coach Eric Chelle is set to meet with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Technical Committee to discuss a new approach for the team’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The meeting will focus on how to improve Nigeria’s…Read more

Djokovic Booed After Retiring Injured In Australian Open Semifinal

Tennis legend, Novak Djokovic has faced boos from sections of the Rod Laver Arena crowd after retiring injured during his Australian Open semifinal against German Alexander Zverev.

New Telegraph recalls that the match ended after Djokovic…Read more

Europa League: Rangers Unlucky In Defeat To Man United – Dessers

Scottish Professional Football League, Cyriel Dessers has opined that the Rangers deserve more from their UEFA Europa League clash with Manchester United.

New Telegraph gathered that the Light Blues lost the matchday…Read more

Finidi Slams Sevilla Over Iheanacho’s Treatment, Striker Set For Leeds Move

Rivers United coach, Finidi George, has criticised Sevilla FC for their handling of Kelechi Iheanacho, urging the Nigerian striker to leave the club to protect his career.

Since joining Sevilla on a free transfer last summer…Read more

Djokovic Overcomes Injury To Stun Alcaraz In Melbourne

Novak Djokovic produced yet another scarcely believable comeback to stun Carlos Alcaraz in a thriller and reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The 37-year-old Serb defied injury, age and ranking to win 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4…Read more

NFF Begins Work On 2nd Pitch At The FIFA Goal Project

Ibrahim Gusau led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday commenced the building of a hostel for camping of athletes as well a standard football pitch at FIFA Goal Project of MKO Stadium, Abuja Yesterday morning, when our correspondent…Read more

Aussie Open: Keys Stuns Swiatek To Set Up Sabalenka Title Showdown

Madison Keys saved a match point before stunning world number two Iga Swiatek to set up an Australian Open final against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Keys claimed a shock 5-7 6-1 7-6 (10- 8) victory over five-time Grand Slam…Read more

CAF Disqualifies Congo From 2024 CHAN

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), on Thursday disqualified Congo from participating in the forthcoming 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

New Telegraph reports that CHAN is a competition…Read more

UEL: Man United To Play Against Rangers With Club Three Player

Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim will be without Victor Lindelof, Mason Mount, and Luke Shaw when they face Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Lindelof returned to training following a month-long absence…Read more

UCL: Guardiola Admits PSG Better Than Man City After Their 4-2 Defeat

Manchester City Coach, Pep Guardiola, has admitted that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were better than his side, as they lost 4-2 in the Champions League game on Wednesday night.

New Telegraph reports that the Premier League champions…Read more

More Troubles For Okoye As Udinese Drop Eagles Goalie Amid Betting Scandal

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has been dropped from Udinese’s squad for the Serie A season following his alleged involvement in a betting scandal.

Okoye, 25, is under investigation for reportedly receiving…Read more

Amobi, Pedro, Owumi, Ajunwa Others For SV Award Honours

Organizers of the prestigious annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards have unveiled the shortlist for the 5th edition coming up in Lagos on Friday, March 21st, 2025.

A release signed by the Secretary of the Awards Committee, Matthew Okugbe…Read more

Nigeria Awarded Hosting Rights For 2026 Commonwealth Fencing

Nigeria has made history by being awarded the hosting rights for the 2026 Commonwealth Senior and Veterans Fencing Championships.

New Telegraph reports that this latest development…Read more

