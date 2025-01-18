Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 13 to Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Haaland Signs 10-Year Contract With Manchester City

On Friday, Manchester City disclosed that Erling Haaland has signed a new 10-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2034.

New Telegraph reports that his initial contract was set to expire in 2027

Chelle’ll Lead Us To W’Cup, Eagles Stars Assure

Top Super Eagles players have expressed their confidence in new head coach, Eric Chelle, assuring fans that Nigeria can still secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite their current struggles in the qualifiers.

Chelle, 47, was officially unveiled on Monday as the man

Again, Tyson Fury Announces Retirement From Boxing

British heavyweight boxer, Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing after a second loss to Ukrainian, Oleksandr Usyk.

New Telegraph reports that Fury who had enjoyed two stints as heavyweight

Foden Speaks On Man City Hopes After Brentford Draw

Manchester City Forwarder, Phil Foden has admitted that the chances of his team winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title are over after a disappointing 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Foden scored twice to give City a 2-0 lead on Tuesday

Go To Man United, Yobo Tells Osimhen

Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo, has advised Victor Osimhen to consider joining Manchester United when his loan spell at Galatasaray ends.

Osimhen, currently on loan from Napoli, has been in fine form for Galatasaray

Al Hilal To Offer Salah Huge Contract To Replace Neymar

Al Hilal are willing to offer Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah a huge contract if he is ready to leave Europe and play in the Middle East.

The Saudi Arabian champions are trying to bring in a high-profile

The Spygate Controversy Between McLaren And Ferrari

The 2007 Formula 1 season was marred by one of the biggest scandals in the sport’s history, famously known as Spygate. All bettors can enjoy online sports betting Uganda with best websiteprovided by 1xBet, which covers various motorsports, including F1.

This controversy involved 2 of the most iconic teams in Formula 1

Aiyegbeni Urges Arsenal To Sign New Striker

Former Everton forward, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, believes Arsenal needs more firepower in attack to end their Premier League title drought.

Mikel Arteta's side moved within four points of leaders Liverpool

Rohr Targets More Nigerian Players For Benin Republic

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, is actively working to bring more players of Nigerian origin into his current team, the Benin Republic national squad, according to OwnGoalNigeria.com . Rohr, who now manages Benin Republic, is in a World Cup qualification group that includes Nigeria.

The two teams were also in the same group during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Iwobi Urges Fulham To Move On After West Ham

Alex Iwobi scored twice, but it was not enough as Fulham fell 3-2 to West Ham in a London Derby. This is already the Super Eagles forward's most prolific campaign in the Premier League as he has now scored seven goals

CHAN: Nigeria To Face Senegal In Group D

The Super Eagles B team have been drawn in Group D of the 8th African Nations Championship (CHAN) and will have to navigate the group alongside the defending champions, Senegal.

With Nigeria not among the seeded teams, it was expected

2026 World Cup: Chelle Pledges Support For S’Eagles

The new coach of Super Eagles of Nigeria, Eric Chelle, on Monday, pledged that the team will score goals to earn a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Chelle made this remark following the Super Eagles' failure

Aussie Open: Djokovic Breaks Federer’s Record, Zverev, Draper Progress

Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer’s record for the most major singles matches played as he reached the Australian Open third round.

The 37-year-old was made to work in his 430th Grand Slam singles

Man Utd Urged To Pursue Bellingham

Manchester United have been urged to splash out £150 million to sign Jude Bellingham from Real Madrid by former Red Devils striker Dwight Yorke who spoke to CoinCasino.com

Hold NFF, Not Chelle Responsible If Eagles Fail To Qualify For W’Cup – Okpala

Former Super Eagles player, Sylvanus Okpala, has said Nigerians should blame the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) if the national team doesn’t qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The former assistant coach of the team expressed concerns

