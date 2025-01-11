Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, January 6 to Saturday, January 11, 2024.

Elon Musk Wants To Buy Liverpool, Father Confirm

Elon Musk’s father claims the billionaire wants to buy Liverpool but is concerned about owners Fenway Sports Group hiking up the price of the club.

Errol Musk has confirmed that the Tesla and X supremo…Read more

CAF Confederation Cup: Al Masry Arrive Uyo For Enyimba Clash

Egyptian Club, Al Masry have arrived in Uyo for their Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup Group D encounter against Enyimba.

The Al Masry contingent which consists of players…Read more

Chelle To Earn $55,000 Salary, Resumes Saturday

Newly-appointed Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, will receive a monthly salary of $55,000 (approximately N84,984,900), making him one of the highestpaid coaches in Nigerian football history.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced Chelle’s appointment…Read more

Pinnick Backs NFF’s Move To Appoint Chelle As S’Eagles Coach

A Council member of the Federation International Football Association (FIFA), Amaju Pinnick has backed the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint Eric Chelle as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the NFF announced Chelle’s…Read more

Aruna Ousts British Champion To Progress At WTT Star Contender Doha

Quadri Aruna kicked off 2025 with a significant victory yesterday, by defeating British champion Liam, Pitchford.

This win propelled him to the third round of the Men’s Singles…Read more

CAF Increases Prize Money By 75% For 2025 CHAN

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced an increment in the prize money for the winner of the CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The CHAN, which showcases the best national teams…Read more

Everton Sack Manager Dyche

Sean Dyche has been sacked as Everton manager after less than two years in charge at Goodison Park.

The 53-year-old’s departure was announced just hours before Everton…Read more

Wolves, Ipswich Join Race To Sign Iheanacho

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town are in talks to sign Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho. The 28-year-old, who plays for Sevilla in Spain, has been allowed to leave on loan during the January transfer window.

Iheanacho moved to Sevilla for free from Leicester City…Read more

Bartlett Tips Man Utd To Beat Arsenal In FA Cup Clash

Former Premier League forward, Shaun Bartlett, is anticipating a surprise result this weekend when Arsenal face-off with Manchester United in arguably the tie of the third round in the FA Cup.

The South African ex-footballer, who played for Charlton Athletic…Read more

Potter Speaks On Being A Better Coach

The newly appointed West Ham United manager, Graham Potter, has said that he is now a better coach due to his brief stint at Chelsea.

New Telegraph recalls that Potter was surprisingly appointed as a replacement for Thomas Tuchel…Read more

Eguavoen Has Better CV Than Chelle – Ex-S’Eagles Player

Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze has criticized the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) decision to appoint Eric Chelle as the head coach of the team.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that NFF announced Chelle’s… Read more

Ronaldo Asks Al-Nassr To Sign Ex-Teammate, Casemiro

Five-time Ballon ‘D Or winner and Al-Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his club to sign his former teammate, Casemiro from Manchester United.

New Telegraph recalls that Ronaldo and Casemiro…Read more

West Ham Sack Lopetegui, Hold Talks With Potter

Lopetegui had been preparing for Friday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Aston Villa West Ham have sacked manager Julen Lopetegui after just six months in charge and are in talks with Graham Potter about succeeding him.…Read more

Simon’s First Player To Welcome Chelle

Super Eagles and Nantes striker, Moses Simon, has become the first national team player to discuss the appointment of Eric Chelle as the new head coach of the squad.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced the Malian’s…Read more

Naomi Osaka Announces Split From Cordae

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her separation from her American rapper boyfriend, Cordae, just days before the Australian Open.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the four-time Grand Slam…Read more

