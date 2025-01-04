Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, December 30 to Saturday, January 4, 2024.

Oldest Olympic Gold Medallist Keleti Dies At 103

Agnes Keleti, the world’s oldest living Olympic gold medallist and a Holocaust survivor, has died at the age of 103.

Five-time Olympic champion Hungarian gymnast Keleti won…Read more

Eagles Goalie Loses Mum Days After Father’s Death

Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali lost his father in the last international break.

He played in a 1-1 draw with Benin before being excused to bury…Read more

EPL: Rashford Turns Down Three Offers To Leave Man Utd

Manchester United forward, Marcus Rashford has reportedly turned down three offers from Saudi Arabia worth £35 million a year.

New Telegraph gathered that the Red Devil are prepared to let Rashford…Read more

My 2025 Target Is Tyson Fury – Anthony Joshua

Nigerian-born British professional boxer, Anthony Joshua has said his target in 2025 is to beat Tyson Fury and become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Anthony Joshua made this disclosure while speaking…Read more

EPL: Arsenal Move Second With Win At Brentford

Arsenal moved back into second place in the Premier League table and cut Liverpool’s title lead down to six points with a rousing comeback win at Brentford…Read more

Juve, Milan In Saudi Showdown

Juventus and AC Milan make the needlessly long trip to Saudi Arabia this week for the Italian Super Cup semifinal, and goals could be on the cards in Riyadh.

The Old Lady began the season by conceding just once in their opening seven matches…Read more

Eagles Star Agrees Deal With La Liga Side

Super Eagles forward, Sadiq Umar, is poised to join Valencia on loan from fellow LaLiga club Real Sociedad in a bid to secure regular playing time.

The 27-year-old has struggled for opportunities under Sociedad coach…Read more

We Aim To Attract More People To Fencing In Nigeria, Says Samuel

Following the successful staging of the first fencing World Cup in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Nigeria Fencing Federation, led by Adeyinka Samuel, hopes to capitalise on the gains of hosting the tournament to grow the sports in the country…Read more

Super Eagles Condoles With Nwabali Over Mother’s Death

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have expressed their heartfelt condolences to goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali following the devastating loss of his mother.

The condolence message which was shared on their official social media…Read more

Real Eye Top Spot

Real Madrid are just a point adrift of arch-rivals Atletico Madrid as the capital duo vie for the La Liga top spot, and Los Blancos should start the new year with a high-scoring win over the struggling Valencia.

Los Che ended 2024 19th in the Spanish top flight and have won just…Read more

Super Cup: Atalanta, Inter Clash In Saudi

Inter Milan should take the first step to retain their Italian Super Cup title when they face Serie A leaders Atalanta at Al Awal Park at King Saud University in Riyadh tomorrow.

Simone Inzaghi’s side have a key advantage over Atalanta…Read more

New Eagles Coach: NFF Technical C’ttee Meets Today

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) T e c h n i c a l Committee is set to meet today in Abuja to decide on appointing a new foreign coach for the Super Eagles.

The meeting, which starts at noon, is seen as critical in Nigeria’s bid…Read more

Osayi-samuel Set To Join Osimhen At Galatasaray

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen may soon be joined by his teammate Bright Osayi-Samuel at Galatasaray.

Reports suggest the versatile defender has agreed…Read more

Transfer: Why Man United Can’t Spend Money In January –Amorim

Ruben Amorim has revealed Manchester United will not have money to spend in the January transfer window despite the need for new signings…Read more

Plymouth Dismiss Rooney After Poor Run

Head coach Wayne Rooney has left Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle by mutual agreement.

The 39-year-old former England captain oversaw just four league…Read more

