Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, December 23 to Saturday, December 28, 2024.

EPL: Ronaldo Speaks On Man United Current Woes

Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, has insisted that Ruben Amorim should not be blamed for Manchester United’s current woes, saying United need to carry out a significant overhaul.

The Red Devils now sit in 11th place on the Premier League…Read more

Napoli Clear Osimhen For January Transfer

Italian club, Napoli, have reportedly approved the potential transfer of star striker Victor Osimhen ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

According to TBR Football, several Premier League clubs…Read more

Amorim Questions ‘Choices’ Of Rashford’s Advisors

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has questioned the “choices” of people close to forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, 27, said he was “ready for a new challenge”…Read more

Liverpool Extend Lead To Seven Points With Leicester Comeback

On Thursday, Curtis Jones marked his 100th Premier League appearance with a decisive goal as Liverpool came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1, extending their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Anfield was briefly silenced when Jordan Ayew’s early strike gave…Read more

Late Muniz Winner Stuns Chelsea As Fulham Snatch Victory

Substitute Rodrigo Muniz scored the winner late into six minutes of stoppage time as Fulham staged a magnificent late comeback to stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea looked to be maintaining the pressure on Premier League…Read more

Don’t Panic, Eagles’ll Make It To World Cup -Gusau

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation, (NFF) Ibrahim Gusau, has urged Nigerians not to panic while assuring the teeming fans of the Super Eagles that the team will surely qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scheduled to be held in Mexico, the USA, and Canada.

While also reaffirming his commitment to the development…Read more

Haaland Misses Penalty As Everton Hold Man City

Erling Haaland had a second-half penalty saved by Jordan Pickford as Manchester City’s crisis continued with a laboured Premier League draw against Everton at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side, once all-conquering, are in unfamiliar territory…Read more

Isak Scores Again For Newcastle As Bournemouth Extends Unbeaten

Alexander Isak continued his fine goalscoring form as Newcastle defeated 10-man Aston Villa to move fifth in the Premier League table.

The hosts went ahead after only 80 seconds through Anthony…Read more

Why I Named My Dog Messi – AC Milan Star

AC Milan midfielder, Tijjani Reijnders, has revealed why he named his dog after Argentina legend, Lionel Messi. The 26-year-old Dutchman joined AC Milan from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in 2023 for a reported transfer price of £20 million.…Read more

Ndidi Fetes Ajegunle Children On Boxing Day

Super Eagles and Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, brought festive cheer to the city of Ajegunle in Lagos State on Boxing Day, hosting a party for about 2,000 children at the iconic Maracana Sports Centre.

The former Genk of Belgium star, who melted the hearts by actively…Read more

The Role of Psychology in Penalty Shootouts

Max Purcell Suspended For Anti-Doping Breach

A two-time Grand Slam doubles winner, Max Purcell, has been suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, ITIA, for violating anti-doping regulations.

The 12th-ranked Australian in doubles acknowledged…Read more

Osimhen Acquires 2022 Lamborghini Urus

Nigerian footballer, Victor Osimhen, splashes millions of dollars as he wraps up the year with the acquisition of a 2022 Lamborghini Urus.

His latest achievement comes weeks after purchasing a private jet.…Read more

West Brom, West Ham, Watford Battle Getafe, Las Palmas For Iheanacho

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has become one of the most sought-after players ahead of the January transfer window, with five clubs reportedly in a heated race for his signature.

The Sevilla FC attacker, who joined the Spanish side on a free transfer…Read more

Personalities That Defined Nigerian Sports In 2024

The year 2024 was a significant one for Nigerian sports as athletes and sports personalities made headlines for their achievements both on and off the field.

From record-breaking accomplishments to moments of resilience and leadership, these individuals played…Read more

