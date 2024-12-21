Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, December 16 to Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Vinicius Jr Named FIFA Best Men’s Player Of The Year

Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr has been named the Men’s Player of the Year at the FIFA Best Awards.

The 24-year-old and his club boycotted the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony

CAF Awards: Lookman Succeeds Osimhen As Africa’s Best

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, has emerged as the new king of African football, succeeding compatriot, Victor Osimhen, to be crowned African Player of the Year.

Lookman warded off challenges from Achraf Hakimi of Morocco

Top Players Who May Change Clubs In January 2025

As the January transfer window approaches, several players across Europe find themselves in dire need of new opportunities to reignite their careers.

Whether due to limited game time, managerial decisions

Lookman Credits Atalanta For Career Growth

Super Eagles forwarder, Ademola Lookman has credited Serie A club, Atalanta for his remarkable rise to stardom.

New Telegraph recalls that Lookman struggled during

EPL: McTominay Explains Why He Left Man Utd

Napoli Midfielder, Scott McTominay has said that his decision to leave Manchester United was ‘mutual’ between him and the Premier League club.

The Scotland midfielder left United last summer transfer

FIFA Awards: Eguavoen, Ekong Snub Vinicius

Both the Super Eagles caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen and his captain, Williams Troost-Ekong snubbed FIFA Best Awards winner, Vinicius Jr

British Fencing Pledges Technical Support To Nigeria

The President of the British Fencing Federation, Pat Aiyenuro, has pledged her federation’s technical support to the Nigerian Fencing Federation, marking the beginning of a collaboration between the two nations.

Impressed with the organization of the first fencing World Cup

Napoli Offices Raided By Police Over Osimhen’s Transfer

The police have raided at least two offices of Napoli after corruption investigations into the transfer of Victor Osimhen from Lille were launched in both Italy and France.

This followed startling revelations by the former Lille President

Eagles Finish 2024 With Worst FIFA Ranking In Six Years

The Super Eagles have ended the outgoing year with their worst FIFA Ranking in six years after they were rated as the 44th-best team in the world.

They are also the fifth-ranked team in Africa. The Super Eagles

La Liga Side Offers Escape Route For Troubled Iheanacho

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, could be set for a fresh start in Spain as La Liga side, Las Palmas, reportedly eyes him for a loan move in the January transfer window.

The struggling Sevilla striker is seen as a priority target for Las Palmas

CAF Awards, Afenifere Celebrates Lookman, Nnadozie

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural and socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has celebrated the new African Player of the Year, Ademola Lookman, not just for his attainment but also for his patriotism, inspiring speech and comportment during the award ceremony by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Morocco last Monday

Chelsea ‘Trust’ In Mudryk’s Innocence –Maresca Chelsea ‘Trust’ In Mudryk’s Innocence –Maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says the club “trust” Mykhailo Mudryk did not knowingly take a banned substance that led to him failing a drugs test.

The Ukraine international has been provisionally suspended

Presidential Task Force Back As S’Eagles Push Hard For World Cup Ticket

Nigeria has exclusively learnt that the Federal Government has again swung into action to set up a Presidential Task Force (PTF) that will ensure the Super Eagles do the almost impossible and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Nigeria are in danger of not qualifying for the expanded 2026 World Cup

CAF Awards: Eagles Must Make Accolades Count, Says Ikpeba

Victor Ikpeba, a former African Player of the Year, has praised the current award winner, Ademola Lookman, calling him the best player on the continent over the past year and stating that the Atalanta striker truly deserves the accolade.

Ikpeba, known as the Prince of Monaco, won the award in 1997

Five Reasons Chelsea Can Win Premier League This Season

It was a big weekend for Chelsea’s title ambitions with Arsenal and Liverpool failing to win what might have been seen as routine home fixtures, while Manchester City’s slump continued with a dramatic late defeat in the derby against Manchester United.

Enzo Maresca's side overcame Brentford 2-1 at Stamford Bridge

