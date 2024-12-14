Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, December 9to Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Ancelotti Confirms Mbappe’s Absence In Saturday’s Real Madrid Game

Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that star forward, Kylian Mbappé will not be participating in the team’s next fixture.

Ahead of the La Liga game between Rayo Vallecano…Read more

UECL: Nigeria Striker, Olaigbe Nominated For Goal Of The Week

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Kazeem Olaigbe is in contention for the UEFA Europa Conference League Goal of the Week.

Olaigbe registered two goals and one assist in Cercle Brugge’s…Read more

PSG Will Pay Napoli, Galatasaray To Sign Osimhen Next Month

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly interested in signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

However, the deal comes with financial complexities…Read more

African Player Of The Year: How Finalists May End In Rankings

The stage is getting set for the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards which is expected to draw a lot of attention, especially the race for the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year award.

CAF recently reduced its 10-man shortlist to five finalists…Read more

CAF Awards: Lookman, Nnadozie Make Final Lists In Men’s And Women’s Categories

Nigerian football stars Ademola Lookman and C h i a m a k a Nnadozie have been shortlisted in the final list for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year awards in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced…Read more

Eagles Star, Onyedika, Is Among The Most Expensive In Belgium

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika, has been ranked among the most expensive players in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League…Read more

National Deaf Table Tennis Tourney Begins In Lagos Today

The 2nd edition of the National Deaf Table Tennis Championship will serve off today at the Knock-Up Hall of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) in the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

This was revealed in a joint statement signed by the President…Read more

Injury Rules Out Ndidi For A Couple Of Week

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be out of action for a couple of weeks due to a hamstring injury, according to his Premier League club… Read more

Conference League: Chelsea Ease To Victory At Aspana

Former Barcelona youngster, Marc Guiu, caught the eye as he helped fire Chelsea into the knockout stage of the UEFA Conference League with a victory against Astana in Kazakhstan.

The Blues had made the 3,600-mile trip to Almaty for the game…Read more

ITTF Africa Signs Strategic Agreements With World Body

ITTF Africa (African Table Tennis Federation) has entered into a Strategic Quadrennial Agreement (SQA) with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) for the period 2025 to 2028.

This partnership underscores a unified commitment…Read more

Morocco, Spain, Portugal Confirmed As 2030 World Cup Hosts, 2034 Edition Awarded To S’Arabia

Saudi Arabia will host the men’s soccer World Cup in 2034 while the 2030 edition will be held in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, with one-off matches in three South American countries, world soccer’s governing body FIFA confirmed yesterday.

The decision was announced by FIFA President, Gianni Infantino…Read more

Difficult Trip For Man United But Chelsea Can Consolidate

The honeymoon appears to be over for new Manchester United manager, Ruben Amorim, and his team face a tricky task as they look to bounce back from two defeats to claim a Europa League win in the Czech Republic against Viktoria Plzen.

United have fallen to defeats against Arsenal and Nottingham Forest…Read more

Give Eguavoen Free Hands To Handle Eagles, Omoruyi Tells NFF

Former international, Loveday Omoruyi, has said the only way the Super Eagles can resuscitate their faltering World Cup hope is to give the interim coach of the team, Austin Eguavoen, a free hand to tinker the team in the remaining qualifying games.

Omoruyi said it is too late to start looking for a new coach…Read more

2024 CAF Men’s Award: Lookman Not Happy Over Boniface’s Absence

Super Eagles and Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman has said his colleague, Victor Boniface, should have been nominated for the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Men’s Player of the Year award.…Read more

UCL: Guardiola Includes 17-Year-Old Star In Man City’s Squad

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has included 17-year-old goalkeeper, Max Hudson in his squad to face Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

This was revealed by football transfer expert Fabrizio…Read more

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"