Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, December 2 to Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Ronaldo Speaks On Player To Become Next Big Star In Football

Brazilian legend, Ronaldo Nazario has backed Chelsea-bound forward, Estevao Willian to become the next big star in football.

Ronaldo compared Willian with Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal…Read more

Liverpool Target Lookman As Salah’s Replacement

Liverpool are reportedly considering Super Eagles striker, Ademola Look – man, as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Salah, in exceptional form this season with 13 goals…Read more

No One Will Force Osimhen To Leave Us — Galatasaray President

Galatasaray President Dursun Ozbek has issued a defiant message concerning Victor Osimhen’s transfer situation.

Osimhen is on a season-long loan from Napoli, but there is a breakup…Read more

Uganda: Arsenal Fan Shot Dead For Celebrating Win Over Man Utd

A fan of English football club Arsenal has allegedly been shot dead by a security guard while celebrating the team’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United in Uganda on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a restaurant in Lukaya town…Read more

Milan In Surprise Chase Of Osimhen

Italian giants AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen amid rising interest from top European clubs.

According to Milanlive. It, the Rossoneri are exploring…Read more

Qualify For World Cup, Get Bumper Package, Presidency Tells Eagles

It has been reported that the presidency has promised the Super Eagles a bumper package if they can do the impossible and qualify for the 2016 FIFA World Cup.

According to a report on SCORENigeria, one of the major…Read more

West Ham To Decide On Lopetegui’s Future Weekend

Lopetegui is under huge pressure following Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester and sources say the manager’s future hinges on a club board meeting to be held later this week…Read more

I Won’t Jeopardise My Relationship With Messi — Mascherano

New Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has vowed to maintain his friendship with former Barcelona colleagues like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

The Herons chose to shake up their backroom staff…Read more

Questions About Guardiola’s Aura As City Endure Collapse Similar To Mourinho’s Chelsea

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are in uncharted territory, suffering an alarming run of poor form that has left the football world stunned.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory on Sunday extended City’s winles….Read more

Nigeria To Face S’Africa In Davis Cup World Group II Playoffs

Nigeria’s Davis Cup World Group II playoff matches against South Africa will take place on outdoor hard acrylic courts, with Dunlop Fort All Court Tournament Select balls.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) confirmed…Read more

Arokodare: Soaring Star Still Awaiting Eagles Call

Tolu Arokodare’s name has become synonymous with goals in the Jupiler Pro League this season. The KRC Genk striker has been in scintillating form, delivering vital goals and assists that have catapulted his club to the top of the Belgian league standings.

With ten goals to his name already, Arokodare is tied as the league’s…Read more

Rampant Reds Storm Newcastle As Saints Seek To Stop Chelsea

Liverpool stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points with Sunday’s convincing 2-0 success at home to Manchester City and they will be hoping to extend their unbeaten league run to ten with victory at Newcastle on Wednesday.

The Reds are on a relentless run of form, having won 15…Read more

EPL: War In London

A four-match winless streak – combined with an utterly dominant start to the season for Arne Slot’s Liverpool – has left Arsenal with a potentially insurmountable nine-point deficit in the Premier League title race, but they should be able to continue their resurgence against a new-look Manchester United today…Read moreRead more

WAFU Cup: Flamingos Coach Invites 25 To Camp

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere has called 25 players to the camp of Nigeria’s U17 women’s national team, Flamingos ahead of the WAFU B U17 Girls’ Cup competition taking place in Ghana, December 12 – 26, 2024.

The gaffer has drawn principally from the corp that not only…Read more

FIA Seeks Rule Changes After President’s Allegations

Motorsport’s governing body wants to change its rules to limit the ways its leadership can be held to account for bad governance.

A set of revisions to the statutes governing the audit…Read more

