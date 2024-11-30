Top 15 Weekly Sport News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News

Share

Here is New Telegraph’s weekly Sports news roundup of the top 15 latest Nigerian news making headlines from Monday, November 25 to Saturday, November 30, 2024.

FIFA Rankings: Rwanda, Benin Sink Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have suffered a significant setback in the latest FIFA rankings, dropping from 36th to 44th in the world following mixed results in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

This eight-place plunge marks one of the team’s steepest declines…Read more

UCL: Liverpool, Barcelona In Top 10, Real Madrid In 24th Place

Liverpool claimed a 2-0 win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night to go top with 15 points and a goal difference of +11.

With five fixtures played by all the 36 teams in the Champions League…Read more

Lampard Appointed Coventry City Coach

Frank Lampard has been appointed as the new head coach of Coventry City. The 46-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and will be joined by coaches Joe Edwards and Chris Jones, with whom he has worked previously.

Speaking to the club website on his first day in the job…Read more

Replace Havertz With Osimhen, Gallas Urges Arsenal Again

Former Arsenal defender, William Gallas, has reiterated his belief that the Gunners need to replace Kai Havertz with Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen if they are serious about competing for the Premier League title.

Read more Gallas, who has been outspoken about Arsenal’s attacking limitations…

Team Nigeria Extends Lead On Medals Table At Africa Military Games

Team Nigeria has continued to excel at the ongoing 2nd Africa Military Games in Abuja, emerging as a standout force in taekwondo, wrestling and shooting.

Before the end of proceedings yesterday Nigeria had a massive…Read more

Icardi Jealous Of Osimhen, Claims Turkish League Legend

Former Turkey and Fenerbahçe defender, Esref Selim Soydan, has revealed that tensions are growing between Mauro Icardi and Victor Osimhen in Galatasaray’s attack.

The Argentine and Nigerian strikers initially formed a strong…Read more

Guardiola Didn’t Intend To Make Light Of Self-Harm

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he did not intend “to make light” of self-harm when he answered a question about scratches on his face.

City blew a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Feyenoord in the Champions League…Read more

Karma Punishing Mbappe, Petit Blasts

Former Arsenal player, Emmanuel Petit, has claimed that his countryman, Kylian Mbappe, is suffering from the effects of karma.

According to him, the France international’s poor form at Real Madrid…Read more

Be Patient With Boniface, Xhaka Tells Nigerians

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder, Granit Xhaka, has urged Nigerians to remain patient with Victor Boniface, insisting that the young forward has the potential to become a key player for the Super Eagles.

Boniface, despite his scintillating club form, has faced challenges…Read more

Fenerbache Offer Eagles Star New Deal

Fenerbache have tabled a new contract for Super Eagles defender Bright Osayi-Samuel, which includes a massive signing-on fee.

The player’s contract with the Istanbul giants will run out next summer…Read more

Champions League: Real May Not Stop Reds As Villa, Juve Tangle

Liverpool went eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a dramatic win away to Southampton, and they can continue their winning trend when they face the reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Read more It certainly wasn’t an easy afternoon for Arne Slot’s side…

I Accepted Half My Nigeria Salary To Coach Benin — Rohr Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has opened up about his career choices, revealing that he accepted a salary cut to take on his role as the head coach of the Benin national football team. Soccernet.ng reports. Watch live soccer online During his time…Read more Cricket: Nigeria, Botswana Book Places At Africa RegionalT20 WCQ Final Host Nigeria and Botswana secured their spots in the top two positions at the ongoing International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C in Abuja, going four games unbeaten with one match remaining. The two teams will now join Tanzania and Malawi (from Qualifier A)…Read more Champions League: Man City Desperate To End Winless Streak As Arsenal, Bayern Seek Victories Pep Guardiola’s contract extension wasn’t able to spark a Manchester City turnaround at the weekend, with a 4-0 thumping against Tottenham sparking even more concern for the Premier League champions. City have now lost five on the spin and their latest defeat…Read more Salah Not Distracted By Transfer Talks — Slot Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is not being distracted by contract talks and speculation about his future, says manager Arne Slot. Salah, whose current contract expires at the end of the season…Read more

